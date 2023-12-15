$4,500 per night Hilton, Marriott rooms within 35 miles of Georgia vs Alabama game sold out for 2024 in Tuscaloosa

The Georgia versus Alabama game for next season is building quite the hype for itself. CFB fans are still yet to witness this year's CFP semifinals and the team that will go on to be crowned as the national champion. With Alabama, Michigan, Washington, and Texas in the semifinal mix, fans can expect some fun football to be played on the gridiron in the coming days.

Amongst the hustle and bustle of this season's playoffs, the SEC recently came forward to make an announcement releasing the details of the Georgia vs Alabama game that is to be played next year. This year's SEC Conference championship game between these two teams had 17.7 million viewers, so you can imagine the excitement that the showdown instills in the minds of fans.

As the announcement went public, fans of both these teams started preparing their itinerary for the game that is scheduled to be played at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. And the first order of business was to plan out their accommodation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Interestingly hotels in Tuscaloosa during the weekend of the Georgia- Alabama showdown were selling at a staggering $4,500! But it did not deter fans from making arrangements to cheer on their favorite team, as every Hilton and Marriott in a 35-mile radius of Tuscaloosa was reportedly sold out.

This just goes to show that high prices of accommodation did not deter die-hard fans from making that monetary splash to watch their favorite team in action on the gridiron. After Alabama thwarted Georgia's hope of three-peating the national title by defeating them in this year's SEC Championship game, the 2024 game scheduled on September 28 is certainly going to be one where the stakes will be high.

Georgia vs Alabama rivalry history

Both these teams have been playing each other since 1895. So far, Alabama leads the series 43-26-4. The largest margin of victory was secured by the Crimson Tide in 1923 when they whitewashed the Bulldogs 36-0. On the other hand, the smallest margin of victory was secured by the Georgia Bulldogs during the 1990 season, when they defeated Alabama by a single point with a 17-16 final score.

2023 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama

So far, the Georgia versus Alabama rivalry has witnessed 73 games. Now, CFB fans will be pondering over who will emerge victorious in their 74th meet next year in Tuscaloosa.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season