4 amazing Nick Saban moments during his first College GameDay appearance that made fans miss him even more 

The former Alabama head coach Nick Saban proved to his fans that he will not break ties with football anytime soon. The seven-time national champ is one of the panelists on ESPN’s College GameDay.

This will mark the first time the former head coach will analyze college athletes since his retirement. Along with him, Rece Davis, Joey Galloway, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Field Yates, Laura Rutledge, and Pete Themel will also be in Detroit for the 2024 NFL draft special.

The show will last for two hours, but there are five special Nick Saban moments that will make his fans miss his humorous side.

#1, Nick Saban playfully teased Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee was passionately explaining the pros of Washington Huskies WR Rome Odunze. As soon as McAfee stopped talking after presenting his case for Odunze, Saban cracked a joke. He pointed to the former football punter and said:

“This is a bu** guard.”

This cracked all of his fellow panelists.

#2, Saban did not like when McAfee patted him

While the former Crimson Tide coach analyzed the WRs of the draft class, Pat McAfee got excited and patted Desmond Howard, who said that there has never been a where McAfee didn’t hit him at some point. Howard then asked the professional wrestler if he had ever hit Saban, to this, the coach laughed and heard McAfee say:

“Yeah, yeah, a couple times. The first day he was on a show with me, I hit him and he’d side eyed me at time, I am coming all day.”

“Relentless,” replied Saban while laughing.

#3, Nick Saban jokes about his salary

Saban is known for his solid opinions on NIL deals and student-athlete culture. A coach who wants his players to respect the game while also being gracious is what he desires. While talking about this point on the College GameDay coverage, McAfee interrupted him and joked about the effect of NIL deals on students. Saban joked back, making thumbs-down movement, he said:

“Our salary cap was low.”

#4, The panel honored him as the coach with the most first-round pick

The panel showed the coach respect for having 49 first-round picks, the most by any college head coach, under his belt. The hosts collectively agreed that the number was never going to be touched, naming him a “Football Factory.”

