$4 million NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders gets trolled by brother Shilo for wearing a $2,174 puffer jacket: "I could swing on you, and it's not gon' hurt"

Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders are in Paris for the city's Fashion Week, which is considered by many to be the most prestigious of the four big fashion weeks (alongside London, New York and Milan).

It was reported by Sports Illustrated that the brothers would be participating in the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2024 Fashion Show.

In a video recorded by their older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., and posted to the Well Off Media YouTube channel, the pair can be seen bickering about their outfits.

The exchange happened at around 4:20 on the video. At one point, Shilo mocked his brother's Louis Vuitton puffer jacket, which is worth $2,174:

"I could swing on you, and it's not gon' hurt"

The brothers went on discussing the outfit, with Shedeur, whose NIL deals are valued at $4 million, according to On3, embracing the male model gig.

Shilo pointed out that a guy like Shedeur shouldn't be using a Louis Vuitton bag like the one he was carrying. He added that the comments would let them know, to which Shedeur replied:

"Fam, you think I care about comments?"

Pharrell Williams hands out advice to Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders

The Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2024 Fashion Show will feature a collection presented by Pharell Williams.

The Sanders brothers will be catwalk-modeling this collection. The singer and media mogul handed out some advice to the Sanders brothers:

"You already are (multi-dimensional). It's just that society makes you think that you're not when you aspire to be other things, but you guys do so many things already. So "you don't want to be"... If I were you, I would change that language to "I am multi-dimensional." You know what I'm saying. Let them know you're already that."

This trip will help the brothers to continue raising their media game, helping them reach an international audience.

Shedeur Sanders is the second-ranked collegiate athlete in terms of NIL deals, only behind LeBron James' son Bronny James.