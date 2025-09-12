$4 million QB Garrett Nussmeier follows Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Shedeur Sanders' footsteps with his latest brand signing

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has penned an NIL deal with sports fashion giant Nike. The deal was announced by Nike on Friday, making the senior quarterback the brand’s latest NIL signee.He joins the league of other top athletes who have been signed by Nike, including Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, and Shedeur Sanders. Other active college athletes with Nike deals include Alabama’s star wideout Ryan Williams and Penn State quarterback Drew Allar.Garrett Nussmeier is one of college football’s top NIL earners, with a $4 million NIL valuation, per On3. He’s the No. 4 NIL earner in college football, sitting behind Texas quarterback Arch Manning, Carson Beck of Miami, and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith. He also ranks No. 5 on the On3 NIL 100.The Tigers quarterback is one of the top-rated passers in the country, following an impressive junior season. He passed for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns as he led the Tigers to a 9-4 finish. He passed on the opportunity to declare for the NFL Draft after his great run in the 2024 season. Instead, he opted to return for another season of college football with the Tigers.According to a report by On3’s Pete Nakos, Nussmeier became one of the highest-paid college quarterbacks, with a $1.6 million pay.Garrett Nussmeier’s start to the 2025 seasonThe LSU Tigers are 2-0 ahead of Week 3, with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier leading the team’s great start to the season. Nussmeier has completed 54-of-79 passes for 469 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in two games.LSU won an important season-opener against the Clemson Tigers 17-10, where Nussmeier passed for 230 yards and a touchdown. LSU’s second game was against an easier opponent in the LA Tech Bulldogs, earning a 23-7 win.Nussmeier was also instrumental to the win with 23-of-41 passes completed for 237 yards, a touchdown, and one interception. The Tigers face another tough challenge in Week 3 with their SEC opener against Florida on Saturday.The Tigers are going into the game as the favorites against a Florida Gators team that was beaten by South Florida last week. The Gators fell to a shocking 18-16 defeat at the hands of South Florida in a home game.Nussmeier will be required to bring his A-game against the wounded Gators that will be seeking redemption after their Week 2 loss.