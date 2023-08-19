4 Pac-12 remnants to ACC still in consideration as board members "seriously" discuss conference realignment plans: Reports

The fate of the four remaining schools in the Pac-12 continues to hang in the balance. However, it appears there's a Power Five lifeline for all of them, with hopes of rebuilding their conference slowly fading. Without a doubt, all four teams' goal is to ensure they keep their Power Five status.

College football insider known as "MHver3" on X, formerly Twitter, reports that the Atlantic Coast Conference met on Friday to continue the league expansion discussion. The ACC had previously considered adding Cal and Stanford, but the process failed.

However, the two schools remain in consideration despite not getting enough votes to get admitted in the previous session. No formal vote took place on Friday evening, but significant progress was made with promises of concessions. There's a potential for a new vote to occur soon.

The main focus remains on adding Cal and Stanford as conference members have seriously deliberated about having the two schools. Admitting all four remaining teams has also been considered an option, offering a lifeline to Oregon State and Washington State.

Is this the end of the Pac-12?

Should the ACC decide to admit the four remaining teams in the Pac-12 to its league, this could mark the end of the conference in the realm of college sports. The Pac-12 has been around in collegiate athletics for over 100 years, but we could see the league go extinct in 2024.

Nonetheless, whether the ACC expansion plan will come to fruition is still unclear. The conference aims to add more teams in a bid to stay competitive within the Power Five landscape. However, a number of its members are currently against the move.

Florida State, Clemon, North Carolina and North Carolina State voted against adding Cal and Stanford in the last session. One of the four schools would have to change their initial decision for the 75% vote required for admission into the ACC to be reached.

The plan to rebuild the Pac-12 still on

For Oregon State and Washington State, rebuilding the Pac-12 remains the core priority going forward. The two schools want to keep the league alive in the college sports landscape and are working with the right authorities to ensure the conference's survival.

Seasoned sports executive and administrator Oliver Luck has reportedly been hired by the conference to explore the options for saving the league. The next couple of weeks will see the conference make some expansion with Group of Five members as the main target.