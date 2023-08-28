4 Pac-12 teams to Big 12 become a possibility as ACC rumored to add WVU and Kansas: Reports

The Atlantic Coast Conference could add two more schools, and it isn't Stanford or Cal.

Stanford and Cal, along with SMU as of late, have been pushing to join the ACC. The three schools have said they will take less money for the first several years to entice the schools to vote to add them to the conference.

However, that still hasn't come to fruition, and now, the ACC is reportedly looking at two other schools.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

According to CFB reporter C.W. Lambert, the ACC and Big 12 are close to an agreement to see the Big 12 add the remaining four Pac-12 schools, and the ACC would add West Virginia and Kansas.

Expand Tweet

"ACC is working on a agreement with the Big 12 where the Big 12 adds the four remaining Pac 12 schools and lets WVU and Kansas out of the GoR to move to the ACC."

If that does happen, it would be massive and continue to change the landscape of college football. Adding WVU and Kansas makes much more sense geographically than Stanford and Cal do.

Also, retaining the four Pac-12 schools would be a big boost to the Big 12 as it can have a late-night game on the West Coast, which would help its TV rating and overall reach of the conference.

Big 12 reportedly not interested in Pac-12 teams

One major holdup in this agreement would be the Big 12, as it was recently reported that the conference wasn't interested in further expansion.

According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, he was told by multiple Big 12 sources that the conference is done adding.

Expand Tweet

McMurphy's reporting also backs Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark's statement that the conference was done with expansion.

“Right now, we’re done. We had a vision, we had a strategy and effectively we’ve been able to execute it. Initially, I wasn’t sure if we’d go to 14 or 16. I think 16 was kind of the dream scenario candidly. From our perspective, our focus right now is to integrate the four incoming schools as quick as we can."

However, as CFB fans have seen this summer, realignment and expansion can come out of nowhere. With that, seeing the Big 12 add the remaining four Pac-12 schools wouldn't be a surprise.