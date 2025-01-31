 4-star Class of 2026 recruit commits to Kirby Smart's Georgia

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Jan 31, 2025 22:15 GMT
4-star safety Zech Fort

On Thursday, Zech Fort, a four-star safety out of IMG Academy in Florida announced his commitment to Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs. Fort is ranked as the 11th-best safety in the Class of 2026 and is also ranked as one of the top-20 footballers in the state of Florida (per On3).

"Another big-time pickup for the Dawgs," the DawgNation sports portal tweeted on Friday. "Four-star safety @ZechariahFort is headed to Athens, and he’s bringing that IMG Academy pedigree with him. Committed since the Tennessee game, locked in ever since. And he’s not coming alone—he’s got his sights set on bringing more talent with him."
Fort made history in his freshman year (2023), as he became the first freshman to be named as team captain for the IMG Academy. During that season, he recorded 17 tackles. The safety will have one more season to continue his development in high school before joining Kirby Smart's Bulldogs.

Zech Fort opens up on his relationship with Georgia Bulldogs coaches

Last summer, in an interview with UGASports, Zech Fort opened up about the relationships that he shared with some of the Bulldogs coaches.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Donte and Coach T-Rob," Fort said. "Coach Donte recruited me while he was at USC ever since I was in the eighth grade going into ninth grade. Coach T-Rob was recruiting me while he was at Alabama so I am very close to both of those guys at the defensive back position. It is almost like I have family ties there.”

Fort will be hoping that these family ties will help him thrive in college when he joins the Bulldogs after rounding out his high school career. Fort had received offers from some of the top programs in the country such as the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide and Michigan Wolverines.

