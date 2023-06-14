4-star LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa visits with the Trojans: Can USC nab the 2024 recruit from Ohio State and Notre Dame?

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa took an official visit with the USC Trojans last weekend. The four-star linebacker prospect of the 2024 recruiting class remains uncommitted.

Viliamu-Asa tweeted photos of his visit, captioning the post:

"Man what a weekend!! Thank you to @uscfb and the staff for having me and my family this past weekend, we loved every second. Really no place like home.✌🏽 #FightOn"

Check out Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa's tweet below:

How has Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa performed in his high school career?

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa has played two seasons of high school football for the St. John Bosco Braves. He appeared in six games as a freshman, finishing with 28 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.5 sacks. Viliamu-Asa tore his ACL in the Braves' final game of the season which caused him to miss the entire 2021-2022 season.

In his return last season, he established himself as one of the best linebackers in the 2024 recruiting class as he was all over the field. Viliamu-Asa had 111 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one pass defended.

He is the seventh-highest ranked linebacker in his recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. Viliamu-Asa has the opportunity to establish himself as a five-star prospect in his final season of high school football.

Will the USC Trojans land a commitment from Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa?

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa spent the past weekend visiting the USC Trojans in what the first of three official visits. Viliamu-Asa will visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this coming weekend followed by a visit to the Ohio State Buckeyes the following weekend.

The four-star prospect had a strong impression of the Trojans staff, telling Donovan James of Trojan Wire:

"I love what they are building, they have a great staff and the relationships are strong. Coach Lincoln Riley and coach Brian Odom and the staff have really gotten to know me and my family.

"USC has a lot of potential under coach Riley. He has a chance to take USC back to where it has been before. The staff is doing a great job as a unit and that is really appealing."

Viliamu-Asa has visited USC more than twice as often as any other school. Despite this, the Fighting Irish are the heavy favorites to land the linebacker prospect, according to On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine.

He is planning to complete his official visits and speak with his family before announcing his decision later in the summer.

