4-star prospect Tristan Phillips makes feelings known on Oregon's Dan Lanning following official visit

Four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips has been committed to Oregon since December. This weekend, he returned to Eugene for his official visit and reaffirmed his commitment.
"Every time I've gone up there it's just solidified my commitment more and more," Phillips told On3.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound has been an Oregon fan since childhood, but he didn’t commit just because the Ducks were his favorite school growing up. His decision was driven by how the Ducks recruited him, how the program aligned with his goals and the overall opportunities it offered.
This week's visit further deepened Phillips' connection with Lanning's program, as he got to spend time with multiple coaches:
“Obviously, coach B Mike (Brian Michalowksi), I got to spend a lot of time with as well. And then this trip, I was definitely around coach (Dan) Lanning and coach (Tosh) Lupoi a lot more, just because they were really engaged. So that was kind of cool, just to be able to be around everyone a lot more than usual.”
Phillips shared that his favorite parts of the weekend were either the photo shoot or lunch at Sweet Cheeks Winery.
"I had a really good time seeing what they have planned for me and how I’ll fit into their defense," Phillips told Duck Reports. "The energy and the way they treated my family and I really stood out. Lots of attention to detail.”
Tristan Phillips is the No. 10 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 19 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is the only linebacker commit in the Ducks' 2025 class, which ranks No. 11 in the nation with seven committed players.
Oregon is still trending for five-star EDGE Richard Wesley
Five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley decommitted from Oregon in May, just 17 days after initially pledging to the program. However, the standout from Sierra Canyon (Los Angeles, California) still made his way to Eugene this week for an official visit. According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Oregon remains the frontrunner in his recruitment.
"I think Oregon's the one to beat still. He had a great visit, great time. Loved seeing everyone again," Wiltfong said. "They talked about them getting close and closer to win a national championship. Again, sees a chance to be an instant impact player and loves Tosh Lupoi and Coach Dan Lanning."
Wiltfong added that Texas, Texas A&M and Ohio State will need to make a significant push to sway Wesley. The tight end is keeping his recruitment open and wants to go through the process by taking official visits and carefully evaluating his options, but his stance on Oregon hasn’t shifted.
Wesley ranks as the No. 4 edge rusher and No. 25 overall prospect in the 2026 class. While committed to Oregon, he was the program’s second-highest rated recruit, just behind five-star tight end Kendre Harrison.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change