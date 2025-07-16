4-star recruit Brayden Tyson names Bill Belichick's UNC, Steve Sarkisian's Texas, and more among top destinations 

Texas doesn’t yet have a running back committed for its 2027 class, but Steve Sarkisian’s program entered the race for a four-star RB on Tuesday, with Brayden Tyson naming the Longhorns among his top eight schools.

Besides the Longhorns, Tyson is considering North Carolina, Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina, Rutgers, Miami and Tennessee.

Tyson plays for Brookwood High School in Grayson, Georgia. His announcement on Tuesday added more spice to the ongoing Texas vs. Georgia recruiting battles.

On the same day, five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson chose Texas over staying in-state with Georgia. Kirby Smart's program was recruiting him heavily since eighth grade, but lost the battle in the end.

Just hours after Atkinson's commitment, four-star defensive lineman James Johnson flipped his pledge from Georgia to Texas. Johnson is a Miami native from Northwestern High School.

Speaking at SEC Media Days, Sarkisian opened up about how joining the Southeastern Conference has boosted Texas’ recruiting footprint in traditional SEC territories.

“I think, when we moved into the SEC, it was a lot more natural for players from Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia to be willing to come play at the University of Texas," he said.

"They were already kind of going to (Texas) A,& M because they were in the SEC, but now that we’ve joined the conference, it’s a lot more palatable for those families and for those kids to want to come play at Texas knowing that we’re playing in the Southeastern Conference. So we’ve tried to take advantage of that.”

If Sarkisian can convince Tyson to leave Georgia, it will mark yet another big recruiting victory over the Bulldogs.

What potential will Brayden Tyson bring to Texas?

According to the Rivals Recruiting Ranking, Brayden Tyson is the No. 13 running back, the No. 20 player in Georgia and the No. 153 player nationally in the 2027 class. He is highly regarded for his ability to open lanes for fellow backs and for serving as a reliable force in pass protection.

Tyson made an immediate impact as a true freshman and has steadily progressed into one of the premier running backs in the 2027 cycle. His powerful lower body enables him to explode off the line.

Tyson had a stellar sophomore season in 2024, rushing for 2,123 yards and 26 touchdowns, while also adding 326 receiving yards and three more scores. He’s continued to build on that success through a productive winter and spring.

A player of Tyson's caliber will be a big win for Texas' 2027 class, which is sitting with only one committed player in four-star edge rusher Taven Epps.

