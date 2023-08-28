4 teams create a roadblock for Stanford and Cal to ACC, which requires 12 votes to join the FBS powerhouse: Reports

As conference realignment has taken over college sports, the ACC is the only Power Five conference that has been unaffected. That could change soon, however, as the conference is reportedly looking to expand as they target the Stanford Cardinal and California Bears.

Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports shared an update, noting that the Florida State Seminoles, Clemson Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels and North Carolina State Wolfpack all remain against the potential expansion, tweeting:

"In a straw poll of presidents on Aug. 9, an expansion vote fell at least one vote short of passing. In needing 12 of 15 votes for approval (Notre Dame receives a vote) there were four dissenters: Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina and NC State."

Dellenger added that the four schools are against expansion due to financial reasons, tweeting:

"The ACC continues to seriously discuss the additions of Stanford, Cal and SMU, sources tell @YahooSports. New financial models - based on SMU taking no share & Stanford/Cal taking a partial share - are circulating around league administrators, as ESPN reported earlier.

"Much of this is not new. @YahooSports previously reported that SMU proposed to take no shares for as many as 7 years. Stanford/Cal were expected to take a reduced share. The excess of the expansion shares ($$) from ESPN would be distributed to current members as an incentive.

"However, how those additional expansion shares are distributed to schools is the key question. The 4 schools against expansion wish for them to be distributed, not evenly, but based on performance. This is not new."

While conference officials initially voted against the expansion, talks have picked up and there could be a resolution sometime this week. It is unclear if another vote will take place this week, or at a later time.

Greg Swaim predicts that ACC must "expand or die"

The Pac-12 appears to be on the verge of dissolving entirely as eight of the 12 schools have already announced that they will depart ahead of the 2024 season. College football insider Greg Swaim believes the Atlantic Coast Conference must expand to avoid a similar fate, tweeting:

"Not a breaking story, rather an update on the way conference realignment is Heading. The #ACC will be picked apart by the #SEC, #B1G and #Big12, as conferences finally understand that you either expand or die (see #Pac12) and it's going down sooner than later!!"

Unlike the Pac-12, the ACC schools are locked into a media rights deal that runs through the 2036 season making a departure much more expensive. While seven schools recently attempted to break the grant-of-rights agreement, they were one vote short of doing so.