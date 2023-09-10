4-time NBA MVP LeBron James applauds Deion Sanders recognizing Colorado HC's journey of athletic greatness

Following a dismal 1-11 season in 2022, the football program decided to hire Deion Sanders to turn around the fortunes of the team. Coach Prime began his quest of doing just that after arriving in December 2022, earning praise from NBA legend LeBron James.

After joining Colorado, Deion began his quest of revamping the roster. That led to many players who were starters last year exiting via the transfer portal. New players were brought in as replacements, including his own sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, along with Jackon State star WR Travis Hunter.

It looks like the massive overhaul of the roster by Deion Sanders is translating into success in his debut with the Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Prime went on to win the 2023 season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs in week 1, where they beat last season's runner-up 42-45.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Now, the winning streak continues for Coach Prime, as he and a newly upgraded Colorado team went on to secure their second win of the 2023 season. The Buffs went against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Sander's first home game for Colorado at Folsom Field. Sanders' men cruised to a comfortable 36-14 win.

It looks like Sanders' coaching abilities in the world of college football have caught the attention of NBA star and four-time NBA MVP LeBron James. After Sanders secured his first win at the sold-out Folsom Field to make his Colorado record 2-0, James took to X to show his appreciation for the revered coach:

"Prime Time!!!! 2-0"

Expand Tweet

Coach Prime's efforts to revive Colorado's glory are certainly not going unnoticed. In their last season in the Pac-12 before joining the Big 12 next year, Deion Sanders is expected to continue his winning ways.

Deion Sanders remains unbeaten for Colorado

After the huge win against the TCU Horned Frogs, the challenge against the Cornhuskers was a step down in competition.

However, the expectations were high on Coach Prime, as it was his first home game as a Colorado coach, and he didn't disappoint.

Expand Tweet

More than 50,000 fans showed up to watch Deion Sanders and his team in action. It was also their largest home crowd since 2008. The Buffs got off to a slow start. Shedeur Sanders got sacked four times in the first half, as the Cornhuskers were not making it easy for Colorado.

Soon, they found their rhythm and composure as they cruised towards a roaring victory, with Shedeur recording 393 passing yards and two passing TDs.

Next, the Colorado Buffaloes go up against the Colorado State Rams in an exciting week 3 game. Can Deion Sanders continue his winning ways?