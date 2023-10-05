$40,000,000 worth Cardinals QB Kyler Murray sends out custom Nike Vapor Edge Dunk football cleats to his former coach Lincoln Riley

The ever-dynamic Kyler Murray is known for his stellar playing style. He played college football at the University of Oklahoma and was drafted in 2019 by the Arizona Cardinals. He has been vocal about his appreciation for Oklahoma's ex-coach Lincoln Riley.

However, this time Kyler Murray has outdone himself by making a generous and thoughtful gesture. He sent custom Nike Vapor Edge Dunk football cleats to his former coach Riley.

Riley posted a picture on his Instagram of him posing with the cleats, alongside his children. He wrote:

"Thanks my guy!... will be wearing them this weekend."

Lincoln Riley with Kyler Murray's Gifted Cleats

Kyler Murray remains in touch with former coach Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley made a notable transition to the USC Trojans in 2021, post his time with Oklahoma. He coached the Oklahoma Sooners from 2017-2021. During his time with Kyler Murray at Oklahoma, he made a significant impact on the development of the star quarterback.

Murray has consistently spoken highly of Riley.

In an interview with ESPN last year, Murray revealed that he remains in touch with Riley. According to Cardinals star QB, the former Oklahoma coach helped the quarterback accelerate his growth.

"He took it to the next level," Murray said. "His knowledge of the game, the way he coaches it and the way he sees it, just the relationship he has with the quarterbacks, he's great at it."

Murray asserted that their conversations are centered around varied topics, including quite a few over the Super Bowl.

Lincoln Riley's leadership journey

Lincoln Riley during USC Trojans vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Under the leadership of head coach Lincoln Riley, the USC Trojans have made a strong start in the 2023 season. As of now, they have a 5-0 record. This includes a 3-0 record in the PAC-12 Conference play.

In his inaugural year with USC in 2022, Riley led the Trojans to an overall 11-3 overall record and a Pac-12 Conference championship.

This follows Riley's successful tenure at the University of Oklahoma where he compiled an impressive 55-10 overall record with three first-place finishes in the Big-12 Conference.

Riley's combined head coaching record stands at an outstanding 71-13, reflecting his ability to achieve success at the highest levels of college football. However, the true test of his character is the love he receives from his ex-athletes, like Kyler Murray.