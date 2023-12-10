$40 million commitment for Florida State to leave ACC for Big Ten as university reacts after CFP snub: Reports

The Florida State Seminoles have been in the news as the team became the only program to have an undefeated season and win a Power Five championship and still miss the College Football Playoff. However, it seems as if they are viewing this as another issue with the Atlantic Coast Conference that adds up.

There has been a report floating around that the Seminoles are looking to leave the conference and head to the Big Ten as soon as the beginning of 2024. Twitter user "MHvr3" reported about this happening and how they could be out of the conference within the next month.

"REPORT: Florida State may leave the ACC for the Big Ten within the next MONTH. Back in August, FSU's Board of Trustees came out with a public statement threatening to LEAVE the ACC because of how far the conference is falling behind financially. Following the exclusion of FSU from the CFP, it is not being reported that the Florida State leadership made a second push to leave the ACC."

"Where would the Noles go to? There's only 2 options with better financial prospects - the SEC & Big-10. However, the SEC is very unlikely. The conference is aligned with ESPN, the network at the forefront of the CFP Collusion Scandal." H/t @BlueBloodsBias

The $40 million figure comes from the estimated that payouts by each conference. It is estimated in the 2024-25 fiscal year that the ACC will pay out $39.6 million, while the Big Ten is estimated at $77.0 million, making the $40 million figure.

Would the Big Ten Conference be a good fit for the Florida State Seminoles?

The Florida State Seminoles have been looking to leave the Atlantic Coast Conference for a long time now, and the College Football Playoff is just the cherry on top of the sundae. While people are concluding that the CFP is a factor, the Seminoles have been one of the teams trying to find a way to break the Grant of Rights.

However, if they are able to exit the Atlantic Coast Conference, they would need another team to join them in the Big Ten. If they are able to find another quality program like the Clemson Tigers or the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Big Ten Conference should jump at the opportunity to claim them.

The Big Ten Conference has shown the ability to grow west, but now getting involved in SEC country in the southeastern United States would be major for the conference's growth.