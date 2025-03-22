$40M worth Stanford GM Andrew Luck opens up on relationship with Ron Rivera and John Lynch

Andrew Luck took on a new career path late last year. The former quarterback was hired by his alma mater, Stanford, as its general manager, marking his first job as an administrator. With changes in the name, image and likeness (NIL) landscape, the role has recently been introduced in college athletics.

In an interview on the “Fanatics View” podcast on Thursday, Luck disclosed that Ron Rivera has been a valuable resource since he took over the job in November. He made the revelation just hours after Rivera was hired by Stanford’s bitter rival, Cal, as its own general manager.

“Ron and I have had some phone calls, and I have a lot of respect for Ron,” Luck said.

“I have nothing good to say about Cal, nor will I ever besides my cousin Claudia lives in Berkeley, and I like her. I love her actually. The food seems okay, but otherwise, you have the job. I have talked to Ron, honestly.”

Rivera has a wealth of experience in the NFL as a coach, with stints at the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders. That background has given him administrative experience that the $40-million net worth Luck (per Celebrity Net Worth) has been benefiting from — and also earned him the Golden Bears job.

Andrew Luck also cites John Lynch and others as key mentors

There’s a lot Luck needs to learn about his new role in order to be successful. He hasn’t been shy about seeking advice from experienced leaders. San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch is another person he’s consulted with, along with a few others

“John Lynch has been a good resource. Chris Ballard, [and] James Ryan; people that I have known," Luck said. "I had the opportunity to speak with Brad Stevens a couple of times. I was in Boston recently and got to spend a few hours there because I remember I got to meet Brad.”

“He must have been the coach at Butler for a two-week overlap when I was drafted by the Colts. We would go throw at the Butler Bowl at the football field next to Hinkle Fieldhouse. He had an open door, so I remember meeting him in two weeks.”

Luck, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022, is tasked with "overseeing all aspects of the program," according to AP.

