42 days after Ryan Williams' beef, Diego Pavia sends a message to the Alabama WR on facing Vanderbilt in the 2025 season

Diego Pavia led Vanderbilt to a historic 40-35 win against Alabama in the 2024 college football season. It was the Commodores’ first win against the Crimson Tide in four decades, creating a lot of buzz in the college football landscape.

With both teams set to meet once again in the upcoming season, Alabama is looking to get its revenge. Wide receiver Ryan Williams made this clear in an interview with Barstool Sports in June.

“Going into this game, we don’t call them revenge games. We’re going to kill an ant with a sledgehammer this year,” Williams told Jon Gruden (via Sports Illustrated).

Diego Pavia responded to Ryan Williams during his appearance at the SEC media days on Monday, 42 days after his comment. With the game set to take place at the Bryant-Denny Stadium this year, the quarterback is up for the challenge.

“Obviously, he's [Ryan Williams] a great competitor," Pavia said. "The kid is naturally talented, a gift from God. I'll be excited to play him in his home stadium.”

The quarterback further offered his view on the atmosphere in Tuscaloosa, where the Commodores will clash with the Crimson Tide this year. While it used to be a lopsided encounter, it's one of the most anticipated games in the upcoming season.

“That stadium is electric, I've heard about it," said Diego Pavia. “It's going to come down to who's more prepared that week and who wants it more.”

Diego Pavia comments on Vanderbilt reaching the SEC championship

It might be farfetched, but Diego Pavia believes Vanderbilt can reach the SEC championship in the 2025 college football season. At the SEC media days, the quarterback pointed to three reasons why the Commodores can shock every side and play in Atlanta in December.

“Well, one, we have the talent to do it this year,” Pavia said (via On3). “Two, we return a lot of talent. And then, three, you want to know the real reason? It’s probably the biggest reason. Eli Stowers and a few of the guys have brought everybody closer to Christ."

“And so, really, I feel like that’s like, he’s like shielding us to this alley to take us there. So, I’ve envisioned it. I’ve had dreams about it. I wake up, I’m telling some of the guys, let’s go throw midnight," he added.

Vanderbilt’s football program has never competed in the SEC championship game. Over the years, the Commodores have frequently been overlooked within the SEC in postseason considerations. However, their performance last season, which earned them a 7-6 finish, has placed many on alert.

