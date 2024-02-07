$45,000,000 worth Deion Sanders drops major hint at Colorado Buffs’ latest new addition - “it dont stop”

In another marketing stunt, Deion Sanders seems to be raising interest for a potential new addition to the Colorado Buffaloes' roster.

The coach of the University of Colorado's football program posted the following cryptic screenshot of a text message conversation to his Instagram account.

Deion Sanders, who has a net worth of $45 million, only revealed that the announcement had been months in the making and that the reveal would be made on Wednesday at 10 am Mountain time.

The anonymous replier's final message was:

"I'm ready coach. Let's do this"

What the announcement will be is open to interpretation.

Jordan Seaton: Deion Sanders recruiting jewel

While we have to wait a few hours to know what recruitment trick Primetime has in his sleeve, Buffs fans can be happy that they have Jordan Seaton in their midst.

Looking to address the fact that his son Shedeur Sanders was the most sacked quarterback in the nation in 2023, Coach Prime went into the recruiting game looking for offensive linemen.

He found Jordan Seaton, five-star recruit and the top-ranked offensive lineman in the nation. Seaton has generated a lot of excitement among experts who believe that he can make an impact on the Buffs from the get-go.

Former Detroit Lions and New England Patriots lineman Torrian Wilson told the Denver Post about Seaton's potential:

"I think he is (ready), for the simple fact of being able to be ahead of his time. And just realizing and seeing how locked-in he is to the game. He’s ahead of his time when it comes to understanding

‘What are we trying to accomplish with the offense?’ I think he can come in and contribute right away. ... It’s hard for freshmen tackles to do that. He’s not an average freshman.”

One will have to wait and see if Deion Sanders' recruitment gains can address the deficiencies of the Buffs roster. A bowl season is a must for Colorado in 2024.