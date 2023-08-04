$45 million commitment for Washington to leave Pac-12 for Big Ten as the university seeks a new home in 2024: Reports

The Washington Huskies are reportedly considering joining the Big Ten as conference realignment continues to deplete the Pac-12.

Reddit user @PinwheelFlowers shared a graphic speculating on how much each program stands to gain from changing conferences:

School Conf $$m 1. Washington Big Ten ~45 2. Oregon Big Ten ~45 3. Arizona State Big XII ~30 4. Stanford ? ? 5. Utah Big XII ~30 6. Colorado Big XII ~30 7. Cal ? ? 8. Arizona Big XII ~30 9. Washington State MWC ~5 10. Oregon State MWC ~5

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The user noted:

"The $$ may be off but I think it's close from some quick google searches. Maybe the MWC deal goes up or UW/UO get less than I'm guessing. The point is, the 8 schools in TV contracts will get about $27.5m/school.

"That is ignoring the #4 most valuable school in the conference and I would argue vastly underpaying for Wazzu/OSU (not saying they're worth $30m but probably $20m) and a certain value that comes from established brands/rivalries/times that work for everyone (Washington @ Maryland at 9am PT or Maryland @ Washington at 1030pm ET will be rough), etc.

"Am I crazy? This is clearly a hit job, right? FOX/ESPN just wanted the Pac-10 dead? They ended up paying about the same money for them anyways, just in different conferences."

The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans, who have already committed to joining the Big Ten, were not included. While it is unclear if the Huskies will follow suit by joining the conference, it appears that they have plenty to gain financially by doing so. Washington has scheduled a Board of Regents meeting for Thursday night, according to Chris Vianni of The Athletic, who tweeted:

"The Washington Board of Regents has scheduled a special board meeting for tonight. It will be in executive session "to discuss with counsel present pending or potential litigation."

Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini



It will be in executive session "to discuss with counsel present pending or potential litigation." The Washington Board of Regents has scheduled a special board meeting for tonight.It will be in executive session "to discuss with counsel present pending or potential litigation." pic.twitter.com/VxBMZag4O9

Paul Finebaum claims that the Pac-12 is "done"

The Pac-12 is in a terrible position as they are on the verge of a collapse. The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans will join the Big Ten in 2024, while the Colorado Buffaloes will join the Big 12.

Meanwhile, there could be several more departures on the horizon. The Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies are being targeted by the Big Ten. The Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes are all reportedly in contact with the Big 12.

College football television and radio personality Paul Finebaum recently appeared on ESPN's "First Take," declaring that the conference may be done:

"If Apple streaming is your best option, while the Big 10 has three networks – Fox, CBS and NBC – and the SEC is about to be married exclusively to ESPN and Apple is your best option. It's not like Apple is coming in and saying, 'You know we're offering you tens of hundreds of millions of dollars.' They're saying, 'Depending on how many people sign up' ... Somebody just turned the lights out. This league is done."

Check out Paul Finebaum's comments on the Pac-12 below (starting at the 5:10 mark).

The conference's inability to land a long-term media rights deal has put its long-term future – and its status as a Power Five conference – in jeopardy. Furthermore, as more schools leave the conference, landing such a deal will become increasingly more difficult.