$45 million worth Coach Prime renovates his luxurious mansion after Deion Sanders Jr’s viral video shows the dirt in his house

Deion Sanders has been front and center in the college football world this past season. In his second year as Colorado Buffaloes' coach, he led the team to its first winning season in years and nearly qualified for the Big 12 championship game and College Football Playoff.

Despite earning a substantial salary as head coach, much of Sanders' estimated $45 million fortune (per Celebrity Net Worth) comes from his playing career and investments. Last week, his oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., shared a viral video showcasing a new turf field installed on their property.

The video has since been taken down, but ESPN posted the video on TikTok on Friday. In the video, Sanders is showing off the new field. However, the video also showed how messy the outdoor area is and dirt on the house's balcony.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While it is an impressive field, Deion Sanders did not like the video. On Monday, Well Off Media posted a video of Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders Jr. and a few friends hanging out at the house while renovations were being done.

The two brothers talked about how their dad did not like the video that Sanders posted.

"I didn't know that bro," Shedeur said. "He's like your daddy getting straight to work. He texted me and said he hated how that video looked that went viral." (2:50)

Once the video went viral, Coach Prime did not waste any time making sure there would not be another incident. He reportedly called his contractor and had them immediately start renovating the field.

Coach Prime has been busy away from home on the recruitment trail

Coach Prime appears to be staying in Colorado. After the news that the Las Vegas Raiders were hiring Pete Carroll and the Dallas Cowboys were hiring Brian Schottenheimer, there are no longer as many rumors that Deion Sanders would leave Colorado for the NFL.

It appears even more likely that he will stay after news reports came out that he is on the recruitment trail. He had a conversation with a top recruit in the 2026 class, linebacker Tyler Atkinson. The two spoke about how much Sanders values bringing in recruits who are serious about playing at the next level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place