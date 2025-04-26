$45 million worth Deion Sanders cheers up sons Shedeur & Shilo with warm post after NFL draft day 1 debacle

Day one of the 2025 NFL draft did not go as expected for the Sanders family. Shedeur Sanders has been projected to be a top pick in the draft since the end of the college football season. However - in the weeks leading up to the draft - it became clear that he was not going to be a first-round pick. Despite that, the first day of the draft turned out much worse than any fan might have expected.

Not only did Shedeur Sanders fall out of the first half of the first round, but he fell out of the first round entirely. It was a disappointing night for the Sanders family. Deion, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders were all at a draft party in Colorado for the disappointing night.

However, there are still two nights and six rounds of the NFL draft to go, and Deion Sanders - worth $45 million per Celebrity Net Worth - doesn't want his sons to be in bad spirits. So, he shared a heartwarming post with images of the three of them on the football field on Friday before the start of Day two.

It will be interesting to see what happens to Shedeur and Shilo Sanders on days two and three of the draft.

How far could Shedeur Sanders fall in the 2025 NFL draft?

Shedeur Sanders - who slipped down the pecking order in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft - is unlikely to face a similar fate on Day two. Most experts still consider him the second-best QB. While Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart was picked before him, teams needing a QB will see Sanders as a serious option.

Shilo Sanders's draft status is uncertain. He was seen as a borderline pick and could be selected in the later rounds or go undrafted.

While Shedeur falling in the draft does not directly affect Shilo, it's hard not to make comparisons. If NFL teams are questioning whether Shedeur is a worthy draft pick, they might also share similar personality concerns about Shilo.

The second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL draft will play out on Friday night, and Shilo should not expect to hear his name called then. On day three, the fourth through seventh rounds will be held.

