$45 million worth Deion Sanders flexes insane strength with his latest bench press clip

In his playing days, Deion Sanders was one of the best athletes in the sport. Now, as the Colorado Buffaloes head coach, he has still maintained his physical prowess.

With the Buffaloes already preparing for the 2025 season, Coach Prime also took some time to hit the weight room. In a video posted on Friday, shot by his son, Deion Sanders Jr., the 57-year-old head coach did six reps at 225 pounds in the school's gym.

In the late 1980s and 1990s, Sanders was one of the fastest and most explosive players in the NFL. His athleticism was always on display, as he not only was a shutdown corner but also returned punts and even played some snaps on offense as a wide receiver in the NFL.

Deion Sanders, worth $45 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, will start his third season as the Colorado head coach this year, despite speculation that he could move to the NFL. Deion Sanders’s squad improved from 4-8 in 2023 to 9-4 last year, including an Alamo Bowl berth. Colorado will try to duplicate that success in 2025, but the road will not be easy.

He will have to restructure certain areas of the team, as quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter have entered the NFL Draft. Shedeur Sanders was a solid quarterback in college and is expected to be among the top two signal callers taken off the board in Green Bay.

Hunter was the Heisman Trophy winner and is a coveted prospect as well. It’s still unclear whether he’ll play on offense, defense or both in the NFL, but he became one of the few two-way players to win the Heisman.

Deion Sanders recruiting top quarterbacks from class of 2026

The Colorado Buffaloes are set at quarterback for the 2025 season with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and 5-star recruit Julian Lewis on the roster. However, Coach Prime is already looking ahead to adding competition for Lewis in 2026 and beyond.

With Salter likely playing his final year of college football in 2025, Julian Lewis is expected to be the long-term answer. Still, Coach Prime is looking to add more talent and competition at the position for years to come.

According to Sports Illustrated, 5-star prospect Keisean Henderson and 4-star recruit Oscar Rios have stayed in touch with Deion Sanders. While Henderson committed to Houston, Rios has scheduled an official visit to Boulder in June. Both players could still be in play to join the Buffaloes next year.

