$45 million worth Deion Sanders gives flashback to his memories with son Shilo at Colorado

Deion Sanders’ son, Shilo, is gearing up for his shot at the NFL. With Colorado's Pro Day on the horizon, Deion is making sure he stays motivated as he prepares for the biggest test of his career.

On Wednesday, Coach Prime, who has a net worth of $45 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), shared a heartfelt moment with Shilo, stirring emotions among Colorado fans.

“@shilosanders #CoachPrime,” Deion captioned.

One powerful image featured them forehead-to-forehead on the field, showing their deep bond. Another captured Deion in a black hoodie, gold chain and sunglasses, smiling as he watched Shilo in action.

Shilo, who spent two seasons with the Buffaloes, is following in his father’s footsteps by declaring for the NFL draft. However, unlike his brother Shedeur, a projected first-round pick, he faces an uphill battle.

With no invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, analysts see him as a late-round prospect or undrafted free agent.

However, with Deion in his corner, Shilo has no shortage of belief and motivation.

Shilo Sanders stays locked on NFL dream despite Combine snub and setbacks

Shilo Sanders (21) forces a fumble - Source: Imagn

While Shedeur Sanders is widely projected as a first-round pick, Shilo Sanders' path to the NFL remains uncertain. Injuries and a notable absence from the 2025 Scouting Combine have presented challenges, but the former Colorado safety remains determined to boost his draft stock.

Draft analyst Tom Downey predicted on Cowboys Report by Chat Sports on Wednesday that Shilo could land with the Dallas Cowboys, either as a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent, according to Marca. Downey also noted that Shilo’s connection to Shedeur could factor into his potential landing spots.

He started his college career at South Carolina before transferring to Colorado, where he emerged as a hard-hitting safety. Shilp tallied 70 tackles in his final season, ranking among the top 10 all-time for Buffaloes defensive backs.

Despite the setbacks, Shilo remains focused on proving that he belongs in the league. His father, Deion Sanders, continues to be a vocal advocate, helping him gain visibility ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

