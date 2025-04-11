$45 million worth Deion Sanders goes big with latest brand collaboration ahead of 2025 season

Deion Sanders, Colorado’s Coach Prime is now also “Coach Chime” in a new partnership with Chime, a popular financial technology company. They are launching a nationwide campaign for Financial Progress Month, Chime’s fresh take on April’s usual Financial Literacy Month.

Ad

The campaign celebrates everyday wins, like building credit, sticking to a budget, or even treating yourself once in a while. In a new commercial called You’re Making It, Sanders, who is worth $45 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, is encouraging people for the same. He said:

“When you build your credit to build yourself up, you make it. When payday comes on your terms, you’re making it. When your girl maths starts mathing, now that’s gonna be worth it. When you’re loud, and I mean real loud, baby, you are making it".

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Success doesn’t happen overnight, as you progress you start to feel it. When making a difference starts with making an impact, when your people finally find you, you’re making it.”

Ad

Sanders will mentor the 2025 Chime Community Changemakers, a program that supports local groups working to break down financial walls. These organizations get funding, coaching, and a network to grow. In a statement, Sanders said:

“Financial success isn’t just about where you end up—it’s about every decision, every sacrifice, and every step you take. I’ve spent my career learning this lesson myself and coaching players to recognize their own progress and keep pushing forward".

Ad

"That’s why I’m excited to team up with Chime to remind people: You’re making it.”

Deion Sanders on Colorado’s spectacular pro day

With the full charisma of Prime Time on display, Deion Sanders went big on Colorado’s pro day as well. With cameras flashing, music blasting, and all the jazz that defines Coach Prime, the event was something of a spectacle. With this, Sanders made it clear that if you play for Colorado, people will notice you big time.

Ad

This event is part of a bigger plan to grow Colorado’s football brand.

“Forget me, this ain’t about me,” Sanders said after pro day. “This is about all these kids that took a chance on us. They chose us before they chose anyone else and wanted to end here and end right — that’s what I’m proud of".

Sanders knows that getting noticed in the media goes hand-in-hand with playing well on the field for his athletes, and he’s going all in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More