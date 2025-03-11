$45 million-worth Deion Sanders rocks all-black Prime Time gear for first day of spring practice

Deion Sanders is ready for spring football. Coach Prime shared a photograph on his Instagram page on Tuesday, showcasing himself wearing an all-black Prime Time gear outfit for practice.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer is worth $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and decided to show fans exactly what he spends some of that money on with the post.

Sanders is preparing for an interesting season for the Colorado Buffaloes. He's gearing up for the first season of his head coaching career at the collegiate level in which he won't have his son, Shedeur Sanders, as his starting quarterback. He'll also be without two-way star Travis Hunter, who has declared for the 2025 NFL draft alongside Sanders.

Coach Prime will also lose his other son, Shilo, to the NFL, as he's also making the jump to the professional league.

The Sanders crew saw a great deal of success leading the Colorado program over the past few seasons, earning a winning record alongside a bowl game appearance. Now, Coach Prime will attempt to replicate that with some of his biggest playmakers now heading to the NFL, leaving him to continue what they started alongside a fresh crop of talent.

Colorado Buffaloes to represent big in 2025 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will be representing the Colorado program in a huge way come draft day in April.

Sanders is considered by many to be either the first- or second-best signal-caller on the board. He's rivaled by the Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward on most analysts' projections.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

While there are mixed reviews on Sanders, he's one of the best at the position in the class, and one organization will be looking to make him the face of their franchise.

As for Hunter, he proved himself as one of the best cornerbacks and wide receivers in the nation throughout his collegiate career. He participated in the NFL scouting combine as a cornerback, leading some to believe that whichever team drafts him will do so to help its secondary.

That team will also, of course, have the option to use him in select packages on the offensive side of the ball. If he can replicate the dual-threat success he's seen in college in the NFL, Hunter could become one of the most dynamic players the league has ever seen when it's all said and done.

