  • home icon
  • College Football
  • $45 million worth Deion Sanders shares 10 biggest mistakes that could ruin one's reputation

$45 million worth Deion Sanders shares 10 biggest mistakes that could ruin one's reputation

By Garima
Modified Apr 07, 2025 20:58 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders has had a long football career, from his days as a charismatic athlete who earned the nickname “Prime Time” to his current role as a college coach, leading young players to achieve their best. Through it all, Sanders has maintained a reputation built on strong principles and mantras that he follows.

Ad

On Monday, Sanders, who is worth $45 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, shared a list of the 10 biggest mistakes that could ruin a person’s reputation on Instagram. These mistakes ranged from “breaking promises” to “sharing too much personal drama.”

Deion Sanders&#039; Instagram Story
Deion Sanders' Instagram Story

Inspiring words have been a recurring theme for Sanders. The incredible turnaround of his Colorado Buffaloes did not happen by accident. It was through careful planning, training and Sanders' motivational leadership, which is a part of his charismatic personality.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Another one of Coach Prime’s motivational quotes on Monday was:

“Have you committed to change? You said what u want, what u need, what u got to have and what u can’t live without. Have u committed to it? Talking about it is just talk, but commitment is making a change & a sacrifice to secure what u desire. Let’s go baby. You got this! #CoachPrime.”
Ad
Deion Sanders&#039; Instagram Story
Deion Sanders' Instagram Story

In the meantime, Coach Prime is closely looking over his athletes who are ready to sail away to the NFL. Colorado recently held its pro day, where scouts from the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants (all of whom hold the top three picks in the upcoming draft) were in attendance.

Ad

Deion Sanders at odds with a draft scout on pro day

Coach Prime has also been vocal about his confidence in his players and has defended them when needed. His inspirational words on social media were preceded by a few choice comments directed at a Denver Broncos scout during the pro day.

In a “Well Off Media” YouTube video on Saturday, Sanders reacted to the scout’s instruction for the 40-yard dash to the players:

Ad
“Y’all start how y’all want to start,” Sanders said. "**** this man here. Do y’all thing. Do what you all do.”

The situation occurred when the Broncos scout allegedly gave the players confusing instructions on how to start their 40-yard dash. He said they should start behind the white line, but players thought they could start with one foot on the line. This mix-up led to Sanders’ reaction since even small differences can matter in the final time.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी