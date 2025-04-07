$45 million worth Deion Sanders shares 10 biggest mistakes that could ruin one's reputation

Deion Sanders has had a long football career, from his days as a charismatic athlete who earned the nickname “Prime Time” to his current role as a college coach, leading young players to achieve their best. Through it all, Sanders has maintained a reputation built on strong principles and mantras that he follows.

Ad

On Monday, Sanders, who is worth $45 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, shared a list of the 10 biggest mistakes that could ruin a person’s reputation on Instagram. These mistakes ranged from “breaking promises” to “sharing too much personal drama.”

Deion Sanders' Instagram Story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Inspiring words have been a recurring theme for Sanders. The incredible turnaround of his Colorado Buffaloes did not happen by accident. It was through careful planning, training and Sanders' motivational leadership, which is a part of his charismatic personality.

Ad

Trending

Another one of Coach Prime’s motivational quotes on Monday was:

“Have you committed to change? You said what u want, what u need, what u got to have and what u can’t live without. Have u committed to it? Talking about it is just talk, but commitment is making a change & a sacrifice to secure what u desire. Let’s go baby. You got this! #CoachPrime.”

Ad

Deion Sanders' Instagram Story

In the meantime, Coach Prime is closely looking over his athletes who are ready to sail away to the NFL. Colorado recently held its pro day, where scouts from the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants (all of whom hold the top three picks in the upcoming draft) were in attendance.

Ad

Deion Sanders at odds with a draft scout on pro day

Coach Prime has also been vocal about his confidence in his players and has defended them when needed. His inspirational words on social media were preceded by a few choice comments directed at a Denver Broncos scout during the pro day.

In a “Well Off Media” YouTube video on Saturday, Sanders reacted to the scout’s instruction for the 40-yard dash to the players:

Ad

“Y’all start how y’all want to start,” Sanders said. "**** this man here. Do y’all thing. Do what you all do.”

Expand Tweet

The situation occurred when the Broncos scout allegedly gave the players confusing instructions on how to start their 40-yard dash. He said they should start behind the white line, but players thought they could start with one foot on the line. This mix-up led to Sanders’ reaction since even small differences can matter in the final time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More