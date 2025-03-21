$45 million worth Deion Sanders shares light-hearted moment with his favorite pals at Big 12 Pro Day

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has a special relationship with his players. During the Big 12 Pro Day on Friday, some of that appreciation was on full display, as the coach had one more chance to share a moment with his former players.

In a clip posted on Coach Prime’s official Instagram account, he is seen with his players on the sidelines. As wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. approaches Deion, the former NFL player lined up as if he was a cornerback disrupting his route.

Then, fellow wideout LaJohntay Wester comes into the frame and hugs his former coach.

“@lajohntayw been acting real different lately @j5fleezy #CoachPrime (posted by @deionsandersjr),” Deion Sanders wrote on Instagram.

The video shows the nature of the relationship between $45 million worth Deion Sanders (per Celebrity Net Worth) and his players. The former Atlanta Falcons star has been a father figure for some players.

Whether it was accompanying Travis Hunter to the Heisman Trophy presentation or walking with Jimmy Horn Jr. during the senior day, the relationship between the coach and his players is certainly special.

While Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders are the biggest names as the NFL draft approaches, Horn Jr., Wester and Nikhai Hill-Green are among the Buffaloes expected to be selected in the Draft.

Colorado will hold the “CU Football Showcase” on April 4, which will be the final chance for former Buffaloes players to show their skills in front of NFL scouts.

Deion Sanders pushes back on Shedeur criticism

After it was reported that former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock has dropped due to character questions, Deion Sanders responded on Thursday. He threatened to release the name of the coach who reportedly called his son “brash” and “arrogant.”

"We like to call that stuff out, though. I know who it is, you're going to make me call him out. You know what team—don't make me pull behind the curtain and step in that thing," Deion Sanders said.

Shedeur is still expected to be the second quarterback taken in the Draft, but there are questions about when that might happen. While some experts still expect him to be a top-five pick, others believe he could slide down the order.

The former Colorado quarterback is expected to throw the ball on April 4 during the “CU Football Showcase." Shedeur has attended the NFL Scouting Combine and Big 12 Pro Day but hasn't performed on the field at either event and has focused on interviewing with NFL personnel people.

