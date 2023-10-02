$45000000 worth Deion Sanders receives a customized diamond-studded whistle after USC loss, claims he's "gotta win" to wear it

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes lost for the second time in as many weeks after going down 48-41 against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field last weekend. The Week 5 game looked like a blowout in the first quarter, but the Buffs rallied back after the second to stay within catching distance of the Trojans.

His team's determination and fight might also give Sanders confidence heading into Week 6. Coach Prime, who is worth $45 million (per Forbes), received a customized diamond-studded whistle after the USC loss. The former Jackson State coach, however, said he would wear it when the Buffs win.

Deion Sanders will want to get on the field and get his team back to winning ways in Week 6. Maybe then the fans might see him wearing that stunning whistle.

Deion Sanders says he needs to win to wear his new shiny gift

Deion Sanders Jr. posted a video from his father Deion Sanders' Instagram account, revealing a customized whistle adorned with diamonds Coach Prime got as a gift. Victor Rodriguez, a professional jeweler based in New York City, gifted Sanders the whistle. But Sanders will only wear it once he starts winning again.

"That's that, you got to win. You gotta win if you wear that. You can't think about a loss if you wear that," Sanders exclaimed when he looked at the whistle for the first time.

The Colorado Buffaloes showed a never-say-die attitude against the USC Trojans on Saturday. They came back from a 34-14 deficit to end the game far closer at 48-41. The Buffs need to respond in Week 6 and will take on an opposition that has struggled in the 2023 college football season.

Colorado to bounce back against Arizona State?

After two back-to-back losses, Colorado will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in Week 6. And the Buffaloes will fancy their chances against an opponent with a 1-4 overall record.

Shedeur Sanders showed why he is in Heisman conversations this year. After a dismal first quarter, the Colorado quarterback upped his game to lead the team's countercharge against the much superior Trojans.

Arizona State must find a way to stop Sheduer if it wants to stand any chance in the game. The Sun Devils lost to USC 42-28 and California 24-21 in Weeks 4 and 5.

So, will the Buffaloes give Deion Sanders the win to wear his new diamond whistle? The fans will certainly hope so.