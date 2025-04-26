$45M worth Deion Sanders’ Colorado loses 4 major weapons to the transfer portal following Shedeur Sanders’ NFL draft snub

With all of the attention on the NFL draft, Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes have taken the backseat. However, while Coach Prime, who has a net value of $45 million per Celebrity Net Worth, tried to get his son drafted in the early rounds, he lost players on his team.
This news was announced on X by Buffaloes beat writer Brian Howell:
"While we wait for Shedeur Sanders to be drafted, Colorado has lost one of its top-2 CBs and potential starters at RB and LB to the portal since last night, after losing a possible starter at guard a few days ago."
The players that have announced that they are entering the transfer portal are cornerback Colton Hood, his younger brother Brandon Hood (running back) and linebackers Jaylen Wester (younger brother of wide receiver LaJohntay Wester) and Trenton Wood.
Three of these players were part of the Buffaloes' defense last season. The best of these players was Colton Hood, who recorded 24 tackles, alongside two interceptions. Wester and Wood both recorded 15 tackles.
None of these players were going to challenge the top ranking with the Buffaloes program, but this could have been different if they had stayed with the program.
This is especially important for Hood, who was likely to be the replacement for Travis Hunter now that he has been drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
As for Brandon Hood, he leaves the Buffaloes after a freshman season where he played in three games. He did not record any stats in those games. This was partly down to the lack of use of the entire run game from the Buffaloes in the 2024 season.
These players have now left Coach Prime's program, leaving him with more holes to fill as he prepares his side for what is going to be a very important season.
Why did the Hood brothers leave the Colorado Buffaloes?
The Hood brothers have given a statement as to why they left the Colorado Buffaloes.
"My brother and I dreamed of playing college football together since we were nine years old. I came to Boulder to help the team and play with my brother! In college athletics, as coaching changes take place, coaches are free to bring in their own personnel."
According to the brothers, the reason why they are leaving the program is due to staff changes within the Buffaloes program. Deion Sanders has hired numerous new coaches in the offseason, with the most notable being Marshall Faulk as the running backs coach.
From this post, it can be implied that these new coaches did not see potential in these players, and so they are leaving for pastures new.
