$45M worth Deion Sanders drops 1-word message to campaign for Louis Riddick amid Giants rumors

Deion Sanders knows Louis Riddick in a much different manner than fans do. Most probably know Louis Riddick from television broadcasts as an NFL and college football analyst on ESPN and ABC. He used to be a pro scout and director of pro personnel. He's shown interest in returning to the game in such a capacity.

Riddick took a photo with Deion Sanders, who is worth $45M (as per Celebrity Net Worth), and former NFL cornerback Champ Bailey at Colorado's pro day showcase on Friday and posted it on Instagram. Sanders had a word of respect for Riddick, who's propped his son, Shedeur Sanders, up during the pre-draft process.

"GM," Sanders commented under the post.

Deion Sanders' comment on Louis Riddick's post

Riddick interviewed for the New York Giants' general manager job before they hired Dave Gettleman in 2017. Last month, Riddick discussed what the Giants should do at quarterback in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

“Shedeur, in particular, is uniquely equipped to handle the media firestorm that’s going to surround him. A lot of it is going to be directed at him simply because of what his last name is, and how big and larger than life his father is," Riddick said on ESPN's "Get Up."

"A lot of it is going to trickle down to him, but Deion’s telling you you’re wasting your time because he is uniquely qualified to and he has been schooled to deal with the kind of nonsense that’s going to come his way.”

Would Louis Riddick draft Deion Sanders' son Shedeur?

If Louis Riddick was in charge of a front office during this month's NFL Draft, it doesn't seem as if he would pass on getting Deion Sanders' son to operate his offense.

"How do people view Shedeur Sanders?" Riddick said on "The Rich Eisen Show" last month. "I view him as a franchise player. I view him as a franchise quarterback. It would be great again to follow the blueprint of drafting him, have the quarterback room set up to where he can kind of get his bearings, get settled in Year 1, and then take off Year 2.

"He has the mental horsepower. He has plenty of arm strength. He has plenty of mobility. He has toughness galore."

Shedeur Sanders has a sort of confidence that not many other young passers have. As he enters the NFL, he's sure that he'll lift a team to relevance. Despite his self-assurance, Sanders has stated that he has no preference regarding where he ends up.

Of course, he wore New York Giants-colored cleats before Deion Sanders' Buffaloes played in the Alamo Bowl, but that could be a coincidence. Or maybe not. We'll find out when the Giants draft No. 3 overall in the order. If he slides past them, there's no telling where he'll end up.

