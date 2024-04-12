$45M worth Deion Sanders effect results in Colorado receiving 68,000 applications for fall 2024

The Deion Sanders effect is in full force at the University of Colorado.

The school saw a record number of applicants for the fall of 2024, thanks in large part to Sanders, who has a net worth of $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

According to a report from Denver7, University admissions officials say they received nearly 68,000 applications, a 20% increase from a year ago. As of Wednesday, CU has extended offers to around 51,000 students, including 14,000 Colorado residents, 35,000 from other states and 2,600 overseas students.

“The number of high school graduates is increasing and those students have many options for post secondary education,” Dr. Amy Hutton, Associate Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management, said in a virtual media briefing Thursday.

“We're excited that so many students are interested in continuing their education at CU Boulder.”

The report also indicates that this is the most diverse applicant pool the school has seen, with the breakdown as follows:

Over 50% increase in applications among African-American and Black students

More than 25% increase in Hispanic or Latin American applicants

15% increase in applications among American Indian or Alaskan Native students

Overall, there is a 29% increase in non-white student applicants

Sanders is in his second year as head coach of the football program. In his first year, Colorado was the talk of college football, especially after the Buffaloes started the year 3-0 with upset wins over TCU and Nebraska. Although Colorado ended the year 4–8,.

Deion Sanders looking to build off 2023

The end of the year was not kind to Deion Sanders and his team, but he has been active in the transfer portal in hopes of building a playoff contender.

"You can smell the meal in the kitchen and it smells darn good," Sanders CBS Sports. "We'll do a few more things after the spring but I love where we are.

"If you can see the young men working out, if you could see the camaraderie, if you could see them challenging each other and holding each other accountable, it's unbelievable," added Sanders.

"It's a new day but I love what we're doing. We started building from the outside in but now we're building from the inside out so the game plan is right on target."

Colorado will open their 2024 season on Aug. 31 at home against North Dakota State. The Buffaloes will have games against Nebraska, Kansas State, Texas Tech and Kansas this season.

