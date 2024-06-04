$45M worth Deion Sanders follows Jake Paul's path, teams up with Redcon1 to launch "PrimeTime Punch" 

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders collaborated with Redcon1, a supplement brand he bought an ownership stake in, to introduce his newest product. Sanders took to Instagram to share his latest product, a zero-calorie energy drink called "PrimeTime Punch."

The Pro Football Hal of Famer has applied for four different trademarks since the 2023 football season. One of the trademarks was "PrimeTime Punch". Sanders shared a video on his Instagram story that showcased the can of "PrimeTime Punch", which according to the video is set to release in five days time.

Jake Paul, the influencer turned boxer and WWE wrestler, and British social media star and boxer KSI also established their own line of sports drinks, energy drinks and drink mixes in 2022 called PRIME. The drink became so popular that a can was put on resale sites for 1,500 British pounds. But the product could not hold its hype for too long before becoming another energy drink on the market.

It will be interesting to see if that happens with Deion Sanders' energy drink.

Deion Sanders files to trademark "Confidence" in hopes of launching men's skincare product line

The two-time Super Bowl winner wanted to spread the smell of "Confidence" to his fans. Therefore, his company, Prime Time Enterprises, Inc., filed a trademark for it in March 2024. Sanders did so in the hopes of introducing a line of men's skincare products that would include bath soap, shaving cream, deodorant and other types of fragrances.

Apart from "PrimeTime Punch", the Buffaloes' head coach also reportedly applied for "Prime Time" and "Coach Prime" to be trademarked for drink and supplement-related products.

Furthermore, Sanders – who has a net worth of $45 million as per Celebrity Net Worth – announced in 2023 that he teamed up with Blenders Eyewear to release "Coach Prime" glasses:

"Coach Prime is an icon with a multi-generational influence," said Chase Fisher, CEO and founder of Blenders Eyewear. "From player to now a powerhouse coach, he's become a true game-changer with a bold and unshakable style.”

Given his passion for fashion, fans might expect Deion Sanders to also come up with a clothing line in the future.