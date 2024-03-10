$45M worth Deion Sanders’ influence skyrockets Colorado's appeal as application avalanche hits Boulder

Deion Sanders' Prime Effect has taken over the University of Colorado's admissions application. It was reported that the University of Colorado has a record number of applicants for the fall 2024 semester. Also, there is a 50.5% increase in black applicants. Both of these are partly because of Coach Prime, who was hired as the head football coach in December 2022.

There is a 20% increase in applications compared to last year; the record-breaking number is an astonishing 68,000 applicants.

After the appointment of Deion Sanders as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, the university has been flushed with national publicity and became one of the most-watched college football teams in the nation last year. Although the Colorado Buffaloes finished 4–8 last year, it has garnered a lot of attention via social media.

Fans reacted to the surge in college applications.

Though fans believe that the rise in applications came because of Deion Sanders, university spokesman Steve Hurlbert told USA TODAY Sports:

“It’s really hard to say if this is in any way related to Coach Prime. The exposure that CU Boulder has received since Coach Prime was hired has been tremendous and certainly being showcased in a number of national media outlets is helpful for attracting applicants, but it’s difficult to draw a direct causational line between Coach Prime and this increase."

"Many of our peer universities have also noted higher application numbers this year, so CU Boulder is not an anomaly among other institutions of higher education.”

Deion Sanders also brought a large following from the Black community

The $45 million-worth coach (per Business Insider) brought a large following from the Black community to Colorado, Boulder, which is mostly white. The university's undergraduate population was 30,707 (67.8%) and mostly white last year, with Black students only making 2.8%. These demographics may or may not change with the increase in applicants.

Deion Sanders joined Colorado after two years at Jackson State last year and quickly became one of the biggest news stories in college sports. He also received Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year award and will strive to bring the Colorado Buffaloes from the ashes.

