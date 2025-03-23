$45M worth Deion Sanders' mom drops 4-word comment on all-red Nike Air DT Max 96

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and Nike announced that the Air DT Max 96 design is a tribute to Connie Knight, Coach Prime’s mother.

Ad

Knight reacted in an Instagram story posted on her social media account on Saturday. Deion Sanders holds the red shoe in the picture, and his mother reacted with a short message.

“God is so good! 🔥🔥🔥,” Connie Knight wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Connie Knight reacted to the Air DT Max 96 design. Source: Instagram/mommaconnie21

The Nike Air DT Max 96 “Love Letter to Connie” is dedicated to Knight, and it’s expected to be released before Mother’s Day. The shoe is in two shades of red, with some pink and white highlights in the sole and branding.

Ad

Trending

Coach Prime has always praised his mother for the role she’s played in his life. Connie and stepfather Willie Knight raised $45 million worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) Deion Sanders while growing up.

Earlier this year, the Buffaloes head coach recalled how his mother would drive three hours to watch him play at every Florida State home game and take his laundry to help him wash his clothes.

This is Deion Sanders’ third sneaker with the brand. The shoe is expected to hit the shelves on May 7 and a price tag of $170.

Ad

After a Hall of Fame football career, Coach Prime has excelled at coaching at the college level. After a three year stint at Jackson State, he took over at Colorado, where he's built a strong program in only two years.

The Buffaloes are coming off a 9-4 season and an Alamo Bowl berth and will enter the season among the favorites to win the Big 12 title. The Buffs will open the season on Aug. 29 at home against Georgia Tech.

Ad

Deion Sanders adds two-sport star to coaching staff

Deion Sanders is one of the most recognizable two-sport stars in the world. He won’t be the only one on the Colorado coaching staff.

According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, former Miami Hurricanes football and track star, Cory Nelms, will be joining the strength and conditioning staff in Boulder.

Nelms is the newest former NFL player to join the Colorado staff. This year Domata Peko, Marshall Faulk, Andre Gurode, George Hegamin and Byron Leftwich all have signed with Colorado this offseason.

Zenitz was a walk-on cornerback at the University of Miami. He eventually made his way to the NFL as an undrafted free agent. He failed to collect any career stats in professional football.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback