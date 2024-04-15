$45M-worth Deion Sanders names 6 teams that could be a good fit for sons Shedeur, Shilo and DB Travis Hunter

Deion Sanders wants to take control of his sons’ futures in the NFL. On the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast recently, the Colorado coach said that Shedeur and Shilo as well as Travis Hunter could do an Eli Manning if they land in some cities:

“There were certain cities that fit,” Deion Sanders said. “Atlanta fit, and I want that for my kids.

"All of them. I want the right fit. (Atlanta) was the first time I saw Black people in positions of authority. It blew my mind. It was real in Atlanta. I had never seen anything like that in my life.”

During his time on the show, the $45-million worth Deion Sanders (as per Celebrity Net Worth) named six cities that would be a right fit for the three Colorado players.

These are Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Washington and Baltimore. This means he would love to see them in the uniform of either the Falcons, Eagles, Cowboys, 49ers, Commanders or the Ravens.

Deion Sanders says Shedeur and Travis Hunter would be a top-four selection in 2025

While it's too early to predict landing spots for players in the 2025 NFL Draft, Deion Sanders has high hopes for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer believes that both Colorado players will be selected among the top-four picks in 2025.

“Top four,” the Colorado coach said. “Anywhere from one through four. One of them is going to be (number) one. … And the latter one will not go behind four.”

Deion Sanders also noted that Shedeur Sanders would be a high draft pick this year. The quarterback threw for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns last season as the Buffaloes went on a 4-8 record.

"Shedeur – let's just get this straight. Let's get the elephant in the room. Shedeur would have been a high draft pick this year," Sanders said. "Let's just stop the foolishness and you get mad when I tell you."

Will Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter be a high draft pick in 2025?

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter undeniably possess the potential to become NFL draft picks next year. However, to be selected as high as Sanders predicted, they will need to deliver standout performances and put up impressive numbers on the gridiron in 2024.

Colorado finished 4-8 last season, winning only one conference game. A repeat of such an underwhelming will have a hit on the draft standing of Shedeur and Travis. The Buffaloes will play in the Big Ten next season following the implosion of the Pac-12.

