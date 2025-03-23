$45M worth Deion Sanders reveals what he does when he is “going through it”

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has had a prolific football career. He is viewed as one of the greatest football players of all time, and now he is viewed as one of the best college football coaches for the Colorado Buffaloes. As a result of his success, Deion Sanders has accumulated a net worth of $45 million.

While Sanders is quite wealthy, he enjoys some of the simple things in life. On Sunday, Sanders appeared on 'Bass Live' and spoke about his passion for fishing. He talked about how it brings people together.

"Forget ethnicities, forget social climates, forget all of that. The bible talks about the peace that passes all the understanding. Fishing is so peaceful to me. When I'm going through it all I gotta do is go to the lake and I'm straight. All I gotta do is go to the lake and I'm straight and I love it! Forget the dock, I like home games. I like the crib, my house!"

Deion Sanders then spoke about when he started fishing.

"I was a kid man. I was a shorty in Florida, cane pole fishing. My step father taught me with a can pole. We used to go in these little lakes just to catch whatever would bite. I remember seeing a wonderful father and son way to down the alleyway fishing. Most people is saying, if he had a boat he could do some wonderful things."

"You know what I was thinking? If I had the whole darn lake I could do whatever I wanted to. So every piece of property I've owned as a professional, I put a lake in it. So, I can enjoy that moment that my step father tried to give me."

Deion Sanders defends his son, QB Shedeur Sanders, from critics

Deion Sanders learned to fish from his stepfather, and now as a father, he can give opportunities to his children. By passing down his knowledge and experiences to his son, QB Shedeur Sanders, Shedeur is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

However, Shedeur has received a lot of criticism in recent weeks because of his attitude. Notably, he received criticism after the NFL Combine for his "brash and arrogant" attitude. On Thursday, Coach Prime defended his son and called out the person who made those comments about his son.

"We like to call that stuff out, though. I know who it is. You're gonna make me call him out. You know what team... Don't make me pull behind the curtain, step in that thing."

Despite the criticism, Shedeur is still projected to be a top-five pick.

