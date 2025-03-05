$45M worth Deion Sanders shows off specially customized Colorado-themed snowmobiles

Deion Sanders appears to be enjoying his offseason. Coach Prime is preparing for a 2025 season after leading Colorado to a 9-4 record last season.

Sanders took over the Colorado program starting with the 2023 season. He had coached Jackson State for three seasons when he was hired by CU in 2020. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has had a rather successful go as a head coach thus far, racking up a career record of 40-18.

Now, Sanders prepares for one of the most challenging situations of his entire coaching career in 2025. Before that, however, Sanders appears to be getting acclimated to the Colorado lifestyle, as it appears he just purchased some customized snowmobiles.

On Tuesday on his X account, Denver radio co-host Ryan Koenigsberg shared photos, giving a glimpse into what Sanders spends his $45 million net worth, according to celebritynetworth.com, on.

Deion Sanders prepares for coaching life without his sons in 2025

Deion Sanders has had the privilege of coaching his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, throughout the entirety of their collegiate careers.

Now, Shedeur is prepping for the 2025 NFL draft and is expected to be either the first or second signal-caller taken off of the board. Sanders strung together quite the senior campaign with the Buffaloes, with only one quarterback tossing for more touchdowns than him in the entire nation.

Shilo, on the other hand, is expected to be either a late-round draft pick or to be an undrafted free agent as a safety. However, some believe it's possible that whatever team takes a chance on Shedeur could scoop up Shilo as well, keeping the two brothers together on the same squad.

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Coach Prime will also be losing a key piece of both his offense and defense in Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. He was CU's leading wide receiver as well as the most productive member of the team's defensive secondary as he started at both receiver and cornerback for the program full-time. Hunter is also expected to join Shedeur Sanders as a top selection within the top 10 first picks of the draft.

Once the 2025 season kicks off, Coach Prime will be leading Colorado without a pair of his biggest producers that he has had the luxury of having on the field for the past several seasons.

It will be interesting to see how the team progresses, or regresses, with the loss of Coach Prime's veteran players.

