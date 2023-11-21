LeBron James is hyped up for Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith to start his college career. The wide receiver from Florida has garnered a lot of attention in the college football world. He has also caught the attention of one of the biggest names in sports.

The basketball legend pushed for the high school star's commitment, who is still sought after despite him already declaring his interest to play in Scarlet and Gray. He is touted to be the best high school prospect of his class and has put up great numbers for his high school team. The five-star prospect has visited several schools despite his commitment. But LeBron James has him locked into the team of his choice.

Here is what four-time NBA champion LeBron James said about the Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith and his upcoming college football career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Can't wait to see him in Scarlet & Gray,” James wrote on X, sharing the post about Smith’s rising stock.

Expand Tweet

The wide receiver is the number one recruit in his position and the numero uno in the country. He plays for Chaminade-Madonna Preparatory School currently and is also a Florida state champion in 110 m and 400 m hurdles. And Ohio State's resolve to hold on to its recruit is being tested by some schools.

Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith gets FSU interest

The Florida State Seminoles are pursuing Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith, even though he declared his intentions to wear Scarlet & Gray in December 2022. The wide receiver visited the FSU program recently, and according to recruitment expert Chad Simmons, the Buckeyes are now on the defensive regarding the recruit.

Simmons also revealed that Smith is due back at FSU in December for an official visit. And the Buckeyes are genuinely worried about their recruit and his chances of flipping when the signing period arrives.

Will LeBron James get his wish to see the five-star wide receiver play for Ohio State when he starts his journey in the college football world?