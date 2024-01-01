$5,000,000 worth Steve Sarkisian's open-heart surgery no less than "ticking time bomb" as Texas coach recalls battle with life and death

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is about to lead the No. 3 Longhorns into a College Football Playoff semifinal to face the No. 2 Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl on Monday night.

This is the biggest game that Sarkisian has had in his coaching career. But it is by far not the most significant battle that he has had in his life.

During this morning's "College Gameday" on ESPN, Sarkisian was interviewed about a deeply personal battle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“I'm a better coach today. I'm a better man because of that,” Steve Sarkisian said.

Expand Tweet

Sarkisian was diagnosed with a heart condition in the summer of 2020 when he was an assistant coach at Alabama. He found this out during a physical exam that all staff in the Alabama program must have before the season to ensure they are healthy.

The physician found that Steve Sarkisian had an aneurysm in his heart caused by a leaky valve. The physical also discovered that Sarkisian had only two heart valves, while the norm for humans is three.

The aneurysm was seen as a “widow maker” in the medical world, and Sarkisian was only given a 5% chance of survival. He was a “ticking time bomb” that, if the condition wasn't fixed as soon as possible, could have killed him.

Four days after his diagnosis, Steve Sarkisian had life-saving heart surgery. After this, he had to learn how to walk and talk again. But the coach wanted to return to the Alabama sideline as soon as possible. He challenged himself to walk again and to recover.

Then, three weeks after surgery, Sarkisian returned to Alabama training camp just before the 2020 college football season started. That year, he would be part of the Alabama team that would become a national champion. At the end of that season, Sarkisian would leave the Alabama program to become the head coach of the Longhorns.

“I would not be here without Nick Saban” - Steve Sarkisian

In September last year, after Texas beat Alabama, Sarkisian said he would not “be here without Nick Saban.” This is true of both his coaching journey and his life.

Under the long-serving Alabama coach, Sarkisian led a high-power offense to a national championship, the highest prize one can get.

But also, if Nick Saban had not mandated that all of his staff have a physical examination before the season begins, Steve Sarkisian's heart problems may have never been detected, and this may have cost him his life.

Sarkisian has already won his biggest challenge off the field. Now, can he lead the Texas Longhorns to a national championship?