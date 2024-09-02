While the 2024 college football season began last week, none of the Big Ten's 18 teams were in action. That changed in Week 1 as each program made its season debut. Seventeen of those teams were winners, as the Minnesota Golden Gophers' 19-17 loss to North Carolina was the conference's lone setback.
Several Big Ten tight ends produced at a high level during their season openers. Let's examine the top five from that group to watch for in Week 2.
5 Big Ten tight ends to watch for in Week 2 of college football
#1: Colston Loveland
Loveland had a strong game during the No.9-ranked Michigan Wolverines' 30-10 week 1 victory over Fresno State. The 2022 four-star prospect had eight receptions, 87 receiving yards and one touchdown. He should play another key part in Michigan's offensive plans when they face No.4-ranked Texas this weekend.
#2: Terrance Ferguson
In week 1 action, Ferguson helped the No.3-ranked Oregon Ducks escape with a 24-14 victory over the FCS' Idaho Vandals. The 2021 four-star prospect caught seven passes for 87 yards. Look for him to have another standout performance this week against the Boise State Broncos.
#3: Luke Lachey
Luke Lachey and the No.25-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes took care of business in Week 1 with a 40-0 victory over FCS-school Illinois State. The 2020 four-star prospect finished with six receptions for 63 yards. He should play a big role against the Iowa State Cyclones in Week 2.
#4: Tyler Warren
Warren helped the No.8-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions pick up a 34-12 road win against West Virginia in the schools' season opener. The 2020 three-star prospect recorded 30 receiving yards and one touchdown on three receptions. Look for him to be a featured offensive cog as PSU returns home this week against the Bowling Green Falcons.
#5: Lake McRee
Lake McRee played a big role in the No.23-ranked USC Trojans' 27-20 victory over the No.13-ranked LSU Tigers. The 2021 three-star prospect caught five passes for 56 yards. He should elevate that production against unranked Utah State this week.
