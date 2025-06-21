5 big time recruits visiting Steve Sarkisian's Texas program this weekend ft. Tyler Atkinson

Coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are trying to get over the hump next season. They have lost in the semifinals of the college football playoff two years in a row. This past season, it was to the eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Longhorns do not want this to become a trend. While a semifinal appearance is impressive, they want to reach the summit of the college football mountain. To do that, the Longhorns need to have consistently strong recruiting classes. Over this weekend, the Longhorns are welcoming a long list of 2026 recruits. Here is a look at five of the top-ranked players visiting Texas this weekend.
Top 5 recruits visiting Texas this weekend
#1 LB Tyler Atkinson
Arguably the most notable recruit visiting the Longhorns over the weekend is linebacker Tyler Atkinson. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Arkinson is the No. 9-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting class. He has received offers from many top schools, and over the weekend, he is visiting Texas.
#2 QB Dia Bell
QB Dia Bell has already committed to join the Longhorns in 2026. However, commitments are not locked in, and as a result, it is important for Steve Sarkisian and his staff to continue to impress Bell. He is the No. 13-ranked player in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
With Arch Manning taking over the starting role this season, Bell could step into the starting role as a true or redshirt freshman. That would depend on Bell's performance and whether Manning declares for the 2026 NFL draft.
#3 OL John Turntine
Offensive lineman John Turntine is also headed to Texas this weekend. The No. 36-ranked player in the nation is projected by 247Sports to commit to the Longhorns. He would be a great addition to an already strong offensive line.
#4 WR Kaydon Finley
Wide receiver Kaydon Finley is another standout recruit visiting the Longhorns this weekend. His visit will be one to watch because he is scheduled to announce his commitment on July 4. He is the No. 110-ranked player in the nation.
#5 DL Kendall Guervil
Defensive lineman Kendall Guervil will also visit the Longhorns over the weekend. Steve Sarkisian already has one of the most impressive lines in the nation, so adding Guervil would only add to their depth. He is the No. 146-ranked player in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. At 315 lbs, he already has the frame to play in college.
