5 biggest losers & winners of Week 3 AP Poll top 25 rankings ft. Julian Sayin's Ohio State & Carson Beck's Miami

The new AP poll has been released following Week 4 of the 2025 college football season. The season has already delivered a rollercoaster of excitement, with Week 4 producing unforgettable games and surprising twists in the rankings.

Several high-profile programs experienced setbacks in the latest poll, while others capitalized on big wins to climb ranking.

Losers

5. LSU

Brian Kelly's LSU dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 despite a 56-10 win over Southeastern. The slide came largely due to Miami’s rise and Ohio State’s continued dominance.

4. Penn State

Penn State's idle week led to a drop in rankings. Miami’s 19-point win over Florida impressed AP voters enough to move the Hurricanes up, and Penn State fell from No. 2 to No. 3.

James Franklin's squad has only faced Nevada, FIU and Villanova, schools that might struggle even combined. However, the Nittany Lions are one win away from likely reclaiming the No. 2 spot with their upcoming game against No. 6 Oregon on Saturday.

3. Utah

Utah's 34-10 home loss to Texas Tech led to their exit from the rankings. The Utes' inability to protect their home field contributed to their poll drop.

2. Auburn

Auburn fell out of the AP Top 25 after a 24-17 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday. Last week, Hugh Freeze's program was ranked No. 22 after moving up two spots.

The Tigers’ return to the rankings after four years was short-lived, but they received 122 votes, which is the most of any program outside the AP Top 25.

1. Illinois

Illinois dropped 14 spots from No. 9 to No. 23 following its 63-10 loss to Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington but remains one of seven Big Ten teams in the top 25.

The Illini will need to refocus on their next game against No. 22 USC on Saturday.

Winners

5. Texas Tech

Texas Tech earned a five-spot rise to No. 12 after a 24-point win at Utah, marking the Red Raiders’ highest ranking since they were No. 10 following a 7-0 start in 2013.

On Saturday, the school dominated despite backup quarterback Will Hammond playing most of the second half in place of an injured Behren Morton.

4. Indiana

Indiana surged to No. 11 in the AP Poll, jumping eight spots from last week’s No. 19 after a 63-10 win over Illinois on Saturday. The Hoosiers now head to their first road game of the season in Iowa City, Iowa, to face Iowa on Saturday.

3. Oklahoma

Oklahoma moved from No. 11 to No. 7 following a 24-17 win over Auburn, marking its first Top 10 appearance since 2023. The Sooners are currently the third-highest-ranked SEC school behind LSU and Georgia.

In Week 4’s game, Brent Venables's defense sacked Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold nine times for a 44-yard loss and recorded 14 tackles for loss. Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer threw for 271 yards and a touchdown while rushing in a score.

2. Miami

Carson Beck's Miami jumped from No. 4 to No. 2 with a 4-0 record, surpassing both LSU and Penn State. The Hurricanes were last ranked this high in November 2017. This rise came after a 26-7 win over Florida, where Miami outgained the Gators in both rushing and passing yards combined.

1.Ohio State

Julian Sayin's Ohio State retained the No. 1 spot in Week 5’s AP poll, receiving 52 of 66 first-place votes.

The Buckeyes began the season at No. 2 but quickly claimed the top spot with a 14-7 win over Texas in Week 1 and maintained an unbeaten record. Despite a Week 4 bye, voters remain confident in Ryan Day’s squad, which faces Washington on Saturday.

