5 Brock Bowers replacements for Georgia as top-10 TE declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Brock Bowers, the Georgia Bulldogs tight end, declared for the 2024 NFL Draft where he is predicted to be picked in the top 10.

In his three years with the Bulldogs, Bowers has been a key part of the offense that won two consecutive national championships. He and his team also reached the SEC Championship game this season, before defeating the Florida State Seminoles in the Orange Bowl.

Bowers has recorded 26 receiving touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns with the Bulldogs. He recorded a total of 2,538 receiving yards overall.

Bowers has been a strong and reliable target in Kirby Smarts’ offense. But with Bowers declaring for the NFL Draft, this leaves a large hole in the Bulldogs offense that needs to be filled.

Here are five players who could potentially fill this spot:

5 Brock Bowers replacements

1. Michael Trigg

Trigg has recently announced that he is leaving Ole Miss and entering the transfer portal. Georgia could be a good destination for him. Before joining the Rebels, Trigg was at USC. In his time with the Trojans, Trigg had some success with Caleb Williams, scoring three touchdowns from 17 receptions. While he may struggle to fill Brock Bower's shoes, he has experience playing in the SEC with Ole Miss. Maybe a change of team is all he needs to become a strong player.

2. Maaliq Carr

Carr is another tight end in the transfer portal. He decided to leave Michigan State. Carr was a strong element on a poor-performing Spartans team. This season, he recorded three touchdowns and had 352 receiving yards. Every single year, Carr has improved as a player. Moving to Georgia could allow him to fully develop into a high-quality player. He also brings experience, since he's played against strong Power 5 teams like Michigan and Ohio State. Experience in games against a powerful opposition can go far.

3. Jaden Reddell

The Bulldogs can also rely on their recruitment to find the next replacement for Bowers. The top of this class is Jaden Reddell from the state of Missouri. He has committed to Georgia and is already predicted to be a key player on a future Bulldogs team. His high school numbers are impressive. He scored 19 touchdowns and recorded 1,551 receiving yards in two years. Reddell is a future star in the making.

4. Oscar Delp

Finally, the Bulldogs could decide not to bring in a strong tight end from another program or from recruitment and invest in what they have. The next logical decision would be to work up with “next man up. That man is Oscar Delp. Delp filled in for Bowers this season while the latter was out with an ankle injury. He scored three touchdowns and recorded 284 yards. Delp is already gaining the experience needed to replace a Georgia legend.

5. Lawson Luckie

Luckie is also a current member of the Bulldogs tight end room. He is only a freshman, but he has some experience playing in big games with the Bulldogs already. He scored one touchdown in the Bulldogs rout of the Seminoles in the Orange Bowl. If Delp is not the answer, Luckie could fill the hole left by Bowers, and because he is a freshman, this could be three years.