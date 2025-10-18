  • home icon
  • College Football
  • 5 hilarious Brian Kelly memes taking rounds on internet as fans demand LSU coach's firing after Vanderbilt loss

5 hilarious Brian Kelly memes taking rounds on internet as fans demand LSU coach's firing after Vanderbilt loss

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 18, 2025 23:05 GMT
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger - Source: Imagn

Funny Brian Kelly memes have started circulating online, following the LSU Tigers’ loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. Kelly, who resumed this season on a hot seat, has managed to keep his job so far, entering the Week 8 encounter with a 5-1 record.

Ad

It’s the Tigers’ second loss of the season, the first being against SEC rival Ole Miss on Sept 27. Fans have now taken to social media, especially X, with Brian Kelly memes, calling for the coach to be fired. Here are six of such memes.

5. Brian Kelly and James Franklin on the beach

Posted on Saturday by Hard Rock Bet, this meme shows Kelly and the erstwhile Penn State football head coach in summer clothes on the beach. Franklin was let go by the Nittany Lions last Sunday after the team lost three straight games to go 3-3. The meme is apparently suggesting that Kelly will also be out of his job soon, just like Franklin.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

4. OK BYE wave by a little girl

Chris Landry posted a meme with a little girl waving as she disappeared into a playground slide. Landry accompanied the meme with a caption that reads, “And as promised, I’m out on Brian Kelly forever.” Landry is not the only LSU fan publicly withdrawing their allegiance to the Tigers' coach tonight, as several other Brian Kelly memes show.

3. Garbage collector hitting targets

This meme, showing a garbage collector throwing trash into the garbage van, was posted by Underdog. The caption explains it as “LSU boosters cleaning out Brian Kelly’s office.” We leave you to decide if that’s the funniest aspect of the post or the voice saying, “This should be an Olympic sport.”

Ad

2. Drunken Frenzy

Chuck Bass satirizes Kelly’s poor big game record with a meme showing three people in a drunken and confused frenzy. Bass wrote in the caption to the meme, “Win a big game one time or get blackout drunk. Brian Kelly:”

1. Brian Kelly on the phone

This meme feeds off the speculation that Kelly is a potential candidate for the Penn State head coaching job. Posted by Dave La Torre, the meme shows Kelly on the phone. However, it only gets funny with the caption, which reads:

Ad
“Brian Kelly on the phone with his agent asking for lessons on how to speak in a Central PA accent.”

More Brian Kelly memes are circulating online and may not stop unless the Tigers get a win against Texas A&M next Saturday.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More
Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications