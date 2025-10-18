5 hilarious Brian Kelly memes taking rounds on internet as fans demand LSU coach's firing after Vanderbilt loss

Funny Brian Kelly memes have started circulating online, following the LSU Tigers’ loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. Kelly, who resumed this season on a hot seat, has managed to keep his job so far, entering the Week 8 encounter with a 5-1 record.It’s the Tigers’ second loss of the season, the first being against SEC rival Ole Miss on Sept 27. Fans have now taken to social media, especially X, with Brian Kelly memes, calling for the coach to be fired. Here are six of such memes.5. Brian Kelly and James Franklin on the beachPosted on Saturday by Hard Rock Bet, this meme shows Kelly and the erstwhile Penn State football head coach in summer clothes on the beach. Franklin was let go by the Nittany Lions last Sunday after the team lost three straight games to go 3-3. The meme is apparently suggesting that Kelly will also be out of his job soon, just like Franklin.4. OK BYE wave by a little girlChris Landry posted a meme with a little girl waving as she disappeared into a playground slide. Landry accompanied the meme with a caption that reads, “And as promised, I’m out on Brian Kelly forever.” Landry is not the only LSU fan publicly withdrawing their allegiance to the Tigers' coach tonight, as several other Brian Kelly memes show.3. Garbage collector hitting targetsThis meme, showing a garbage collector throwing trash into the garbage van, was posted by Underdog. The caption explains it as “LSU boosters cleaning out Brian Kelly’s office.” We leave you to decide if that’s the funniest aspect of the post or the voice saying, “This should be an Olympic sport.”2. Drunken FrenzyChuck Bass satirizes Kelly’s poor big game record with a meme showing three people in a drunken and confused frenzy. Bass wrote in the caption to the meme, “Win a big game one time or get blackout drunk. Brian Kelly:”1. Brian Kelly on the phoneThis meme feeds off the speculation that Kelly is a potential candidate for the Penn State head coaching job. Posted by Dave La Torre, the meme shows Kelly on the phone. However, it only gets funny with the caption, which reads:“Brian Kelly on the phone with his agent asking for lessons on how to speak in a Central PA accent.”More Brian Kelly memes are circulating online and may not stop unless the Tigers get a win against Texas A&amp;M next Saturday.