3 late-round 2024 NFL Draft prospects from Alabama ft. Jermaine Burton

The 2024 NFL draft is set to begin in just two days and the Chicago Bears will be on the clock when things kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. There has been plenty of focus on the players at the top of draft boards, with USC quarterback Caleb Williams projected to be the No. 1 pick.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have consistently produced top-level talent; however, they have also produced plenty of impact players who were selected in the later rounds. Take a look at the top-three Alabama prospects who could be selected in the later rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft and make an impact.

3 late-round 2024 NFL Draft prospects from Alabama

#1: Jermaine Burton, wide receiver

Jermaine Burton is projected to be selected on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, with most projections predicting him to land in the fourth or fifth round. The four-star prospect from the 2020 recruiting class split his four-year collegiate career between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.

He finished his career with 2,376 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns on 132 receptions, while adding 50 rushing yards on four carries.

#2: Justin Eboigbe, defensive tackle

Justin Eboigbe is projected to be a Day 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, with most predictions placing him in the fifth or sixth round. There is a slim chance, however, that he could go undrafted.

The four-star prospect from the 2019 recruiting class spent his entire five-year collegiate career as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He recorded 123 total tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries and three passes defended.

#3: Jase McClellan, running back

Jase McClellan is projected to be either a Day 3 pick, with most expecting him to land in the seventh-round, or an undrafted free agent in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The four-star prospect from the 2020 recruiting class spent his entire four-year collegiate career as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He finished his career with 1,981 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 355 carries. McClellan added 409 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 40 receptions.