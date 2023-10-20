5 longest winning streaks in Big Ten history feat. Michigan, Michigan State and more

The Big Ten is among the most storied conferences in college sports history. Founded as the Intercollegiate Conference of Faculty Representatives in 1896 and later named the Western Conference and Big Nine Conference, the Big Ten is the oldest Division I conference in college sports.

Here's a look at the five longest college football winning streaks in the nearly 130-year history of the conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1 longest winning streak in Big Ten History: Michigan Wolverines, 29 games

The Michigan Wolverines won a Big Ten record 29 consecutive games between 1901 and 1903. They had back-to-back undefeated 11-0 seasons in 1901 and 1902 that resulted in them winning two consecutive national championships.

The Wolverines won their first seven games of the 1903 season before a 6-6 tie against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. They did not lose for the rest of the season and were named co-national champions along with the Princeton Tigers.

#2 Michigan State Spartans, 28 games

The Michigan State Spartans won 28 consecutive games between 1950 and 1953. The Spartans won their final six games of the 1950 season, finishing 8-1. They had back-to-back undefeated 9-0 seasons in 1951 and 1952 that resulted in them winning two consecutive national championships.

The Michigan State Spartans won their first four games of the 1953 season before a 6-0 loss against the Purdue Boilermakers. They did not lose for the rest of the season.

#3 Michigan Wolverines, 26 games

After their 6-6 tie against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Michigan Wolverines won 26 consecutive games between 1903 and 1905. They won their final four games of the 1903 season, which led to them being named co-national champions.

The Wolverines followed that up with an undefeated 10-0 season in 1904, which saw them win yet another national championship. They won their first 12 games of the 1905 season before a 2-0 loss to the Chicago Maroons in their final game. The loss marked Michigan's first loss since 1900, ending a 56-game unbeaten streak.

#4 Michigan Wolverines, 25 games

The Michigan Wolverines won 25 consecutive games between 1946 and 1949. The Wolverines won their final four games of the 1946 season, finishing 6-2-1. They had back-to-back undefeated seasons, finishing 10-0 in 1947 and 9-0 in 1948, winning national championships in both seasons.

The Michigan Wolverines won their first two games of the 1949 season before a 21-7 loss against the then-Army Cadets. They finished the season with a 6-2-1 record.

#5 Ohio State Buckeyes, 24 games

The Ohio State Buckeyes won 24 consecutive games between 2012 and 2013. They are the only modern-era team on this list. The Buckeyes finished an undefeated 12-0 in 2012, but they were ineligible for the Big Ten Championship Game or a bowl game due to previously imposed sanctions.

The Ohio State Buckeyes won their first 12 games of the 2013 season before a 34-24 loss against the Michigan State Spartans in the Big Ten Championship Game.