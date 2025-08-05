5 notable coaches who struggled with severe health conditions in college football ft. Deion Sanders' cancer battle

Coaches are real superstars of college football. The landscape is one in which they are often celebrated for their brilliance and strategic leadership in running a program.

However, behind the sidelines, some have faced profound personal battles with severe health conditions. Despite the challenges of having a medical condition, a lot of them have demonstrated remarkable resilience in handling their responsibilities.

Here's a look at five college football coaches who struggled with severe health challenges.

Five college football coaches who dealt with severe medical conditions

#1, Deion Sanders, Colorado

Deion Sanders faced a life-altering diagnosis in April 2024 with bladder cancer. The Pro Football Hall of Famer had earlier dealt with a blood clot in his left foot, leading to the loss of two toes.

With the discovery of a cancerous tumor in his bladder during a CT scan, Coach Prime underwent surgery to address the issue. His bladder was removed in the process, with a new one reconstructed using a section of his small intestine.

#2, Urban Meyer, Florida/Ohio State

Urban Meyer, renowned for his time at Florida and Ohio State, is one of the greatest college football coaches in recent history. However, his career was marred by health struggles that halted his career multiple times.

Meyer dealt with chest pain and debilitating headaches linked to a congenital arachnoid cyst in his brain. This led him to step away from the job and retire in January 2011. He returned to coaching at Ohio State in 2012 after a two-season absence, but the issue resurfaced, and he retired in 2018.

#3, Bobby Bowden, Florida State

Bobby Bowden became a household name in college football during his time at Florida State. He transformed the Seminoles into a national powerhouse, winning two national titles.

However, Bowden dealt with prostate cancer in 2007, just two years before his 34-season tenure ended in Tallahassee. The coach, however, did not disclose his illness, which was treated with brachytherapy until 2011 while he was still in remission. He died of Pancreatic cancer in 2021.

#4, Hugh Freeze, Liberty

After a controversial end to his tenure at Ole Miss in 2016, Hugh Freeze returned to coaching in 2019 when he took the Liberty coaching job. With the Flames, he faced a severe health scare in 2019.

The coach contracted a staph infection that developed into a life-threatening condition. It required an emergency surgery and a 10-day stay in the hospital. In a show of resilience and commitment to his job, Freeze coached a game from a hospital bed in the press box. However, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2025.

#5, Frank Beamer, Virginia Tech

Frank Beamer is renowned for his long tenure at Virginia Tech. He was the architect of the program’s “Beamer Ball” era, which saw it win seven conference titles and make 23 straight bowl appearances.

The coach faced a significant health challenge in December 2014 when he underwent throat surgery for a condition that affected his ability to speak and swallow. This did not stop him from returning for the 2015 season. However, that was his last season coaching college football.

