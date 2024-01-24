5 oldest college football stadiums ft. Franklin Field

The 2023 college football came to an end earlier this month as the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies 34-13 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. With several stadiums set to turn 100 years old during the 2024 season, let's look at the five oldest college football stadiums that are still in use.

5 oldest college football stadiums still in use

#1: Franklin Field

Franklin Field is the oldest football stadium that is still operating. It was originally built in 1895 and has remained the home of the Penn Quakers since.

The NFL's Philadelphia Eagles also played at Franklin Field from 1958-1970. The stadium hosted 18 Army-Navy games between 1899 and 1935. It has a capacity of 52,958.

#2: Harvard Stadium

Harvard Stadium is the second-oldest football stadium that is still operating, opening its doors just a few years after Franklin Field. It was originally built in 1903 and has remained the home of the Harvard Crimson since.

The NFL's then-Boston Patriots spent one season at Harvard Stadium in 1970. It marked the Patriots' first season in the NFL following the AFL-NFL merger and their last season before changing their name to the New England Patriots. It has a capacity of 25,000.

#3: Kyle Field

Kyle Field is the third-oldest football stadium that is still operating and the fourth-largest stadium in the United States. It was originally built in 1904 and has remained the home of the Texas A&M Aggies since. There has never been another team to call Kyle Field home.

Kyle Field has a capacity of 102,733. However, the largest attendance in stadium history came in 2014 when 110,633 people were at the venue.

#4: Fitton Field

Fitton Field is the fourth-oldest football stadium in the nation, as it was originally built in 1908. It has remained the home of the Holy Cross Crusaders since its opening.

Similar to Kyle Field, no other team has ever called Fitton Field home. It has a capacity of 23,500.

#5: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field rounds out the list. It was originally built in 1913 and has remained the home of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets since.

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field also hosted the first three Peach Bowls from 1968 through 1970. Furthermore, it holds the record for most home wins of any FBS stadium. It has a capacity of 55,000.