5 players Kalen DeBoer must target to lead Alabama for 2025 CFP national championship ft. Jabbar Muhammad

Kalen DeBoer may have the toughest job in college football next season as he will be tasked with the impossible goal of filling legendary coach Nick Saban's shoes following his retirement. After leading the Washington Huskies to a 34-13 loss in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, DeBoer accepted the position as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. He will look to become the first coach in college football history to lead two different programs to back-to-back title game appearances.

Here's a look at five players DeBoer should target if he hopes to get the Crimson Tide over the hump next season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

5 players Kalen DeBoer must target to lead Alabama for 2025 CFP national championship

#1: Jabbar Muhammad, cornerback

The Alabama Crimson Tide have lost plenty of talent from their secondary, both to the transfer portal and the 2024 NFL Draft. It seems like just a matter of time before Jabbar Muhammad joins former Washington Huskies teammates Austin Mack, Germie Bernard and Parker Brailsford in joining Kalen DeBoer's new team.

In three seasons of college football, Muhammad has recorded 117 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 28 passes defended.

#2: Tacario Davis, cornerback

Tacario Davis is yet another cornerback who should be on Kalen DeBoer's radar.

In two seasons with the Arizona Wildcats, Davis recorded 32 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery and 16 passes defended.

#3: Nate Kalepo, offensive line

Nate Kalepo is another former Washington Huskies player that Kalen DeBoer should target.

While his time with the program predated DeBoer's tenure, Kalepo remained a force after the head coach was hired and has appeared in 40 games in his collegiate career.

#4: Ephesians Prysock, cornerback

Ephesians Prysock is another talented young cornerback who could help fill the void in the Alabama Crimson Tide secondary.

In two seasons with the Arizona Wildcats, Prysock recorded 77 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, one interception and seven passes defended.

#5: Asa Turner, safety

Asa Turner rounds out the list as he is yet another player who could improve the Alabama Crimson Tide's secondary and has familiarity with Kalen DeBoer. Similar to Nate Kalepo, his time with the Washington Huskies predated DeBoer.

In five seasons with the program, Turner recorded 146 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, six interceptions, one fumble recovery and two passes defended.