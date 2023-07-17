5 questions for Jimbo Fisher during SEC Media Days 2023: "Is there a feud with Alabama HC Nick Saban?" & more for Texas A&M coach

Jimbo Fisher is coming off the worst season of his coaching career as the Texas A&M Aggies finished 5-7 last season. Despite having a losing record for just the second time in 13 seasons as a head coach, and the first in five seasons leading the Aggies, there has been speculation that Fisher's seat could be heating up.

With SEC Media Days 2023 set to kick off on Monday, the Texas A&M coach will speak to the media. He will be joined by junior defensive lineman Fadil Diggs, senior defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson and senior wide receiver Ainias Smith. Let's take a look at five questions Fisher should answer.

#1: Is there a feud with Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fisher spent five seasons as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the LSU Tigers. The pair appeared to have fallen out last summer as they traded words regarding the Texas A&M Aggies 2022 recruiting class. While things appeared to be in a better place when the Aggies faced the Crimson Tide last season, it will be interesting to see if that was genuine or just for the cameras.

#2: How will Jimbo Fisher lead the Texas A&M Aggies back from a down season?

The Texas A&M Aggies were just 5-7 last season despite landing the top-ranked recruiting class. With plenty of talent on the roster, the Aggies will be expected to turn things around. Fisher should be questioned on how he plans a turnaround.

#3: Who is leading the quarterback competition between Connor Weigman and Max Johnson?

Connor Weigman and Max Johnson are reportedly competing for the Texas A&M Aggies starting quarterback job. While both played well in a limited role last season, neither stood out. With the Aggies' season opener about a month and a half away, there should be an update on the battle at the most important position.

#4: Has Jimbo Fisher's seat started to get hot?

Fisher's contract situation and the Texas A&M Aggies 2022 season tell two different stories. While Fisher's job should be secure due to the amount of money he is owed, the Aggies have plenty of financial backing, and if he is unable to turn things around, his seat could get hot. He should be asked if he feels his seat is getting hot or if there is any additional pressure to win.

#5: Will Bobby Petrino be in charge of playcalling?

Bobby Petrino has spent nearly four decades coaching. 18 of those years have come as a head coach. He will bring plenty of experience to the Texas A&M Aggies coaching staff as their new offensive coordinator. It remains to be seen, however, if Petrino will be fully in charge of playcalling.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault