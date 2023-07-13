The second and final day of Big 12 Media Days will take place on Thursday, July 13th. The 2023 season will mark the first year the BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars and UCF Knights are in the conference.

It will also mark the final season before the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns leave for the SEC. There will be a record 14 teams in the conference.

While plenty of questions were answered on the first day of the Big 12 Media Days, only seven teams met with the press.

The Bearcats, Iowa State Cyclones, Kansas State Wildcats, Sooners, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Knights and West Virginia Mountaineers are set to meet with the media on Thursday. Here are five questions that we expect to find answers of, on Day 2.

#1: Why is Emory Jones the Cincinnati Bearcats' starting quarterback?

Emory Jones has struggled to maintain a job through four years with the Florida Gators and one year with the Arizona State Sun Devils. Despite this, he is set to enter the 2023 season as the Cincinnati Bearcats' starting quarterback. Last year's starter, Ben Bryant, entered the transfer portal after a battle for the job in spring ball.

While Jones has the most experience of any quarterback remaining on the roster, Satterfield should share why Bryant transferred, particularly if he lost the quarterback battle.

#2: How will Brent Venables juggle his quarterbacks?

Brent Venables struggled in his first year leading the Oklahoma Sooners , finishing with a 6-7 record. Despite their struggles, starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel played well as he threw for 3168 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He completed 62.7% of his passes while adding 315 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Gabriel was named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

While he has already been named the Sooners starter, Jackson Arnold, the tenth-overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, will be waiting in the wings. It will be interesting to see if Venables plans to give Arnold snaps as a true freshman.

#3: How will the Kansas State Wildcats handle being among the Big 12 favorites?

The Kansas State Wildcats will enter the 2023 season with much higher expectations after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Championship Game last season. They finished the season with a 10-4 record, ranked 14th in the Final AP poll.

The Wildcats were picked to finish second in the 2023 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll, slightly trailing the Texas Longhorns. Coach Chris Klieman should be asked how he plans to keep the team grounded after their recent success.

#4: Can the West Virginia Mountaineers compete?

The West Virginia Mountaineers were picked to finish last in the 2023 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll. An anonymous coach recently suggested the team resembles a team in the Mid-American Conference. Coach Neal Brown should answer how he plans to keep the Mountaineers competitive.

#5: How will conference realignment shape this season?

The Big 12 will have 14 teams for one season before the departure of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns. It will be interesting to see how the seven head coaches who will address the media on Thursday have to say about conference realignment.

